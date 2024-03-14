Cowboys free agents: Jourdan Lewis agrees to one-year deal to return to Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys have made another free agent signing, bringing back one of their own. Team reporter Patrik Walker says the team is re-signing cornerback Jourdan Lewis to a one-year deal.

Lewis returns to Dallas for an eighth season on what’s being reported as a fully guaranteed deal. The former Michigan corner was coming off a season-ending foot injury in 2022 and was able to play 16 games for the Dallas defense last season.

It wasn’t Lewis's best statistical season, but his play continued to improve as he was relied on more as a starter after Trevon Diggs tore his ACL and DaRon Bland moved to the outside.

In the season's final four games, Lewis was Pro Football Focus’ No. 1 run-defending corner with a 92.9 grade. During the same stretch, his overall PFF grade of 76.1 was higher than L’Jarius Sneed, Jaylon Johnson, and Jarie Alexander and he had the best grade among Cowboys corners.

Dallas needed more depth at the corner position, with Bland as the only healthy player with a proven track record on the roster. With Lewis coming back, that could signal the Cowboys keeping him in the slot with Bland, who led the league in interceptions, as an outside corner in 2024.

Cowboys free agent Stephon Gilmore is still on the market but this move by Dallas may signal their intentions of not re-signing him. It could be a money thing with Gilmore, who is certainly going to command a decent dollar amount for 2024 in contract negotiations. But until Gilmore signs elsewhere, he is still in play.

During media week at the Super Bowl, Gilmore and Brandin Cooks appeared on 105.3 The Fan, both talking about their interest in running it back together this season.

Gilmore’s presence provided veteran leadership to a young Cowboys secondary. Almost every player in the room, including offensive guys like Dak Prescott, talked about his impact during the 2023 season.

Regardless of whether Gilmore returns or not, retaining Lewis helps ease many worries. It can help take the pressure off Diggs on the road to recovery, allow the team to take the best player available in the draft, and give defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer another proven player to work with.