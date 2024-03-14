Cowboys free agents: Team brings back special teams ace C.J. Goodwin

While fans still wait for the Dallas Cowboys to make a big move in free agency (spoiler alert: don’t hold your breath), the team is pursuing its normal course of signing players like Eric Kendricks to fill gaping holes in the roster and have started bringing back a few of their own free agents. They have already come to terms with LS Trent Sieg and CB Jourdan Lewis, and now you can add another special teams piece in CB C.J. Goodwin.

Cowboys are re-signing free-agent defensive back and special teams player CJ Goodwin to a one-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2024

Goodwin has been a fixture for the Cowboys’ special teams unit, and clearly ST coordinator John Fassel likes him. This will be his eighth year with the team, and the 34 year old came into the league all the way back in 2014 as a UDFA. He has carved out a long career for himself almost exclusively on special teams, with only spot work on the defense, where he is not that great an asset. Still, he does provide emergency depth.

But his real value is clearly covering kickoffs and punts. He has played in 102 games, most of them in Dallas, and accumulated 67 tackles, 50 of them solo. He also had chipped in two passes defended and a forced fumble. It has become nearly an annual tradition for the team to bring him back on a low cost contract each year as he plays for the vet minimum.

It is not a splash signing by a long shot, but it takes 53 players to fill all the roles, and this is one more the team can check off.