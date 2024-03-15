Dallas Cowboys release wide receiver Michael Gallup

The Dallas Cowboys are saying goodbye to wide receiver Michael Gallup.

The Cowboys have also released wide receiver Michael Gallup with a post-June 1 designation, per sources. Saves the Cowboys $9.5 million in room this year, but will count $8.7 million in 2025. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 15, 2024

It was reported over the weekend that Dallas had allowed Gallup to seek a trade and then further noted that they were looking to find a proper partner to flip him to. Things have just reached a point for Dallas where they needed to find a way to move on before roster bonuses came due.

Gallup delivered well over expectations after the team spent a third-round pick on him in the 2018 NFL Draft. He saw an incredible sequence of change in the wide receiver room as he arrived on the heels of Dallas releasing Dez Bryant, lived through the infamous wide-receiver-by-committee debacle, saw the team trade for Amari Cooper and was really coming into his own when CeeDee Lamb fell to the team during the 2020 NFL Draft.

But on the subject of Cooper. it was between Gallup and Cooper that the Cowboys faced a crossroads following the 2021 season where they (to put it mildly) chose poorly. The Cowboys traded Cooper to the Cleveland Browns and gave Michael Gallup a brand new deal despite the fact that he was coming off of a torn ACL suffered in the penultimate game of the 2021 regular season. Unfortunately, Gallup has never really found the form he had prior to that injury.

As is the case with a lot of players the deal that Gallup signed ultimately became the motivation for the team to move on from him. It is not so much about Gallup for the Cowboys as much as it is about the contract that ties them to him. He had some very productive years, but when that production dips, the contract always becomes an issue.