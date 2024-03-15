Dallas Cowboys free agency: 5 big questions that remain

As the first week of free agency comes to a close the Dallas Cowboys front office left fans with more questions than answers. All of the Cowboys’ division rivals made concerted efforts to make their rosters better. The Washington Commanders made the most of the opportunity and pilfered a few of the Cowboys pending free agents.

The Cowboys only moves so far are the signing of long snapper Trent Sieg, cornerback Jourdan Lewis and the thankful addition of linebacker Eric Kendricks. With the history of playing at the Minnesota Vikings while Mike Zimmer was coach some people expected this move, but Kendricks was all set to sign with the San Francisco 49ers before a sudden change of heart.

With answers filled at linebacker and cornerback, what are the other burning questions left by the Cowboys front office after this week’s lack of activity?

What’s going on with Dak?

This is maybe the biggest question of all. Is Jerry planning on extending Dak? Is this his final year playing? The problem is the answer to this question really is water tight. If the front office plans on keeping Dak around for longer, why is there such a delay? The Cowboys gain nothing by delaying and only limits their abilities to make any serious free agency moves due to the cap restrictions. The lack of movement doesn’t mean he’s not the quarterback beyond 2024, all it does is add more speculation from fans as to whether the front office is asleep at the wheel. To get this question answered sooner rather than later will put fans at ease.

Best Pass TD/INT ratio last season

(min 10 starts)



C.J. Stroud 23/5

Dak Prescott 36/9

Lamar Jackson 24/7

Russell Wilson 26/8 pic.twitter.com/2QcJzxo4Jo — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) March 11, 2024

And here are my offensive decision predictions for the Cowboys...



Dak Prescott - EXTEND

CeeDee Lamb - EXTEND

Tyron Smith - Re-sign to a team-friendly deal

Tony Pollard - GONE ✔️

Tyler Biadasz - GONE ✔️

Michael Gallup - RELEASEhttps://t.co/aVkc30iXeL — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) March 12, 2024

Who’s playing center this year?

With the departure of Tyler Biadasz there’s a huge hole at center for Dallas. As it stands, Brock Hoffman is set to be the starter, which is fine. Hoffman is at the level where he’s not going to blow your mind with his skill set, but he’s also not going to kill the team. The problem is the offensive line is only as good as its weakest link, and right now a vital link looks to be the weakest. Is Hoffman going to be the guy going forward or are they going to fill the void in the draft? Both have their own set of questions and concerns.

#DallasCowboys OL Brock Hoffman joined us on the 1st and 10 Podcast & spoke about his QB Dak Prescott:



“I’ve never been around, honestly a better leader and command of an offense in my life. When he talks everybody listens.” @BloggingTheBoys pic.twitter.com/swIaZv5aaO — Tony Catalina (@Tony_Catalina) March 11, 2024

Where’s the pass rush?

The saving grace of Micah Parsons helps alleviate some of these concerns, but with Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler out the door the depth at the position looks thin. DeMarcus Lawrence and Sam Williams are set to take the main bulk of the work, but beyond that it’s Viliami Fehoko in rotation with Durrell Johnson. Chauncey Golston also has some flex out there.

Cowboys DE Dorance Armstrong seemed bound to join the Commanders as soon as Dan Quinn did. After talks trended in that direction earlier, it’s done. https://t.co/F6giS0wMQk — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 11, 2024

Who’s the running back?

With Tony Pollard’s departure and Rico Dowdle still out there in free agency, the starting running backs next year are Deuce Vaughn and Malik Davis. Last year they gave Vaughn the chance but later made the decision to shut him down and bench him for the season. Given his size and style, Vaughn is most definitely suited to a rotational role. Malik Davis failed to register a rush attempt last year so that doesn’t bode well for him. There is Hunter Luepke available to the team, but is that the plan for the future? The front office had chances to fill the void in free agency so far and opted to stay away. What was even more telling was based on the contract value the free agency running back signings came in at, it’s fair to assume the Cowboys front office doesn’t want to venture to far down this road. The could still grab a bargain signing, but we all need to look toward the draft. The big question now isn’t will they draft a running back, it’s how early do they pull the trigger? Leaving things too late in the draft could mean they miss out on a decent starter in a running back class that lacks star power this year.

RB Tony Pollard's #Titans Contract

▫️3 years, $21M

▫️$10.49M guaranteed

▫️$8M cash in 2024

▫️2 years, $14.5M practical



Cap Hits

2024: $4M

2025: $8.5M

2026: $9.25M



Full Breakdown: https://t.co/Xr8owBjz3Z — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 13, 2024

Signing our own?

Michael Gallup, if you believe the news and rumors, will be gone this year. Then there’s the cornerback position. Is Stephon Gilmore coming back? The addition of Jourdan Lewis is huge but outside corner depth is still a concern. Then, of course, there’s Tyron Smith. He is still unsigned leaving a little hope he could come back. The Cowboys also still have to decide on Jayron Kearse, Johnathan Hankins, Chuma Edoga and a few others. The easiest way to build through the draft, which is the Cowboys key ethos in all this, is to re-sign players and leave the roster holes as small as possible to be able to go best player available in the draft. Cowboys fans want answers here and they want them soon.