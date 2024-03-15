Cowboys should target this running back in the 2024 NFL draft

The Dallas Cowboys front office passed on several highly-touted free agent running backs in the first wave of free agency. While Saquon Barkley’s price-tag always felt a little too rich for the Cowboys, him signing with the Philadelphia Eagles not only felt like a slap in the face for New York Giants fans, but helps the Eagles chances at winning the NFC East in 2024. One player that had been spoken about as a free agent target was Derrick Henry. He felt like a good match for Dallas, with his size and ability to get in the endzone. However, he signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

Now that the Cowboys have missed out on the first wave of running back free agency, it is likely the team will sign a budget-friendly option and pair him with a draft pick. While this draft class isn’t loaded with a Bijan Robinson type of prospect, there are a few intriguing options in the second round that could make an immediate impact for the team.

One name that the Cowboys would be wise to take a look at is Florida State RB Trey Benson. At 6’0” tall and 216 pounds, the Seminoles running back had an impressive senior season in 2023. He rushed 156 times for 905 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per rush. He also ran for a staggering 14 touchdowns. In addition to an impressive season, he ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He also had a 1.52 second 10-yard split, a 33.5” vertical jump, and a 10’2” broad jump.

RB Trey Benson

Florida State



A look at his skills and what fans can expect when he enters the league.



Could he fill a void at the running back position in Dallas?#DallasCowboys #Cowboys #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/UVNDBkLaI9 — Mike Poland (@kenfigkowboy) March 14, 2024

Benson will likely be a second-round pick, and with the Cowboys losing Tony Pollard in free agency to the Tennessee Titans, it makes sense for the team to look at drafting a replacement on day two of the draft. Pairing him with a cost-efficient veteran in free agency could help fill a void in the running back position in the 2024 season.