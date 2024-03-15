Cowboys news: Jourdan Lewis signs new deal, remains with Cowboys

DB Jourdan Lewis will be joining the Cowboys for another season in 2024.

The former Ed Block Courage Award winner has agreed to terms to remain in Dallas on a one-year deal through the 2024 season, officially signing the new contract shortly thereafter, effectively stopping an exodus of defensive talent to Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders. It was only a few seasons ago when Lewis got the call as a third-round pick out of Michigan that had a difficult time getting onto the field for the Cowboys, and not because of lack of talent, but because Kris Richard didn’t like his lack of size as a cornerback. Lewis would eventually claw his way up and make Richard (and Rod Marinelli) look foolish for ever doubting him — becoming the team’s best (and only) defensive ballhawk/playmaker for a time. He has since gone from being overlooked to being a breakout star at nickel corner, to suffering a devastating foot injury that nearly ended his career, to battling back and becoming, again, of the Cowboys’ top playmakers in 2023. He has been both a mentor and one of the best defenders on the roster for some time now, and has plenty of impact years remaining in his career.

Special teams ace, C.J. Goodwin will return to Dallas for 2024.

C.J. Goodwin, CB Goodwin is staying with the Cowboys on a one-year contract. What it means: Goodwin has been the Cowboys’ best special teamer the past few years when healthy. He missed 12 games last year with a pectoral injury but still finished fourth on the team in special teams tackles. If there is a change in the kickoff rules then having Goodwin will be a benefit, but he is a terrific gunner on the punt team and often requires double teams. What’s the risk: He had the injury last year and he is 34 years old. Financially, however, there is very little risk. His return gives special teams coordinator John Fassel a coach on the field.

Stephen Jones talked with the media about fans’ frustrations and further defined their approach to “all in”.

“I know where the frustration is, it’s the fact that we haven’t had success in the playoffs to their satisfaction. Until we do that, then the criticism is certainly something that’s going to be there. We know that’s going to be there, but we’re going to stick with what we believe will ultimately get us a championship here for our fans. We don’t define ‘all in’ by what you spend in free agency. It’s keeping the core (together).” During these types of media availabilities, Jones usually takes a few questions about the event and then a few about the Cowboys or other NFL topics. Jones spoke for roughly 10 minutes Thursday and every question was about the team. The core Jones was referring to is franchise QB Dak Prescott, All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons and All-Pro WR CeeDee Lamb. All are in line for new contracts. The biggest reason the Cowboys say they haven’t been very active in the start of free agency is because of their plan to re-sign all three to deals that will likely make them the highest-paid players at their positions or very close to it. “It’s not frustrating because it means we’ve done a good job with the draft,” Jones said when asked about not being involved with the biggest names in free agency. “That’s just a sign, in my mind, that our organization, Will (McClay) and the scouting department, the coaches, we’ve done our job in terms of developing players. It’s a great thing when you have Micah and CeeDee and the Dak (contract) challenge ahead of us, in terms of getting them under the cap. We’re certainly all in on getting that done. “When you want to keep your players that you’ve developed and worked so hard to get … then you’re not going to be able to go out and chase those (high-dollar free agent) guys. … The way I look at things, I’ve alway said it, player acquisition is 365 days a year. It’s not just the first or second or third day of free agency.”

Potential Dallas Cowboys RB target, A.J. Dillion, is no longer available as he will return to Green Bay for another season.

When it comes to free agent running backs, it’s safe to say that the Dallas Cowboys have already struck out. Yet another one of their rumored targets came off the board on Thursday as A.J. Dillon agreed to return to the Green Bay Packers on a one-year deal, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Dillon, 25, had been mentioned as a potential target for the Cowboys in recent days, but alas, it was not meant to be. Most assumed Dillon would leave Green Bay this offseason, just as his running mate Aaron Jones did earlier in the week. However, he and the team were able to come to an agreement to stick around, forming a potent running back tandem with newcomer Josh Jacobs. As for the Cowboys, it’s yet another running back they’ve missed out on. Other such running backs include Jones (Vikings), Derrick Henry (Ravens), Saquon Barkley (Eagles), Joe Mixon (Texans) and Zach Moss (Bengals).

