4 free agents still available that the Cowboys should pursue

It’s no secret that the Dallas Cowboys take a conservative approach to NFL free agency. The Cowboys didn’t agree to terms with their first outside free agent until Wednesday, when they came to terms with free agent LB Eric Kendricks. When asked on Thursday about their inactivity in free agency, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones told media that he didn’t believe the first wave of free agency is where teams win the Super bowl.

“But we’re going to stick by what we believe will ultimately get us a championship here for our fans. We don’t define all in as what you spend in free agency.”

While Jones may be correct that it isn’t solely free agency that defines a championship winning team, the Cowboys have several holes that need to be addressed on the roster. The two most glaring needs are the run game offensively and defensively. The team currently does not have a clear-cut RB1 after they lost RB Tony Pollard to the Tennessee Titans in free agency. The team also could benefit greatly from adding more interior defensive line help, as they struggled to defend the run in the back-end of the 2023 season.

There are several other needs on the team that should be addressed. The offensive line is currently in trouble, after losing C Tyler Biadasz in free agency to the Washington Commanders and free agent LT Tyron Smith expected to depart from the team in free agency. The Cowboys could also benefit from adding more wide receiver help, as Michael Gallup’s future in Dallas is in doubt.

With all this said, now is the time when the Cowboys will likely be more active in free agency. The top guys available in the free agency market have been signed to big-money contracts. Now Dallas can find valuable players for more team-friendly contracts. Here are four players the Cowboys should pursue who are still available in free agency.

RB D’Onta Formeman

The Cowboys lacked a ‘power-back’ to pair with Pollard last season. Now with Pollard not coming back to Dallas in 2024, the need for a running back is even greater for the team. The team disappointed many fans when they passed on the high-end running backs in free agency. However, D’Onta Foreman is an available free agent that is still intriguing for the team.

Foreman is entering his seventh season in the league, playing for the Chicago Bears in 2023. His season in Chicago wasn’t particularly impressive as he carried the ball 109 times for 425 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He only averaged 3.9 yards per carry with the team. However, he had a rather impactful season the year before with the Carolina Panthers. In 2022, he carried the ball 203 times for 914 yards despite only starting nine games. He ran for five touchdowns and averaged 4.5 yards per carry.

Let's get D'Onta Foreman on the Cowboys and see what happens. pic.twitter.com/Z9NH72TwIL — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) March 12, 2024

Foreman certainly isn’t the running back of the future for the Cowboys as he is 27 years old. Regardless, it could be a cheap and efficient option for the team at the position. It could be good to pair a veteran with a potential draft pick in the 2024 draft.

DT Teair Tart

The Cowboys could use some help in the interior of their defensive line. While DT Osa Odighizuwa had a big year for the team in 2023, they still struggled at defending the run. DT Jonathan Hankins is currently a free agent and has yet to make a decision on his future. Whether or not Hankins chooses to return to Dallas, the team could benefit signing another large-framed tackle for the season.

Free agent Teair Tart is 27 years old, and stands at 6’2” and weighs in at 304 pounds. He has made an impact in his career clogging up the interior of the defensive line and impacting the opposing running game. In 11 games for the Titans last season, he had eight tackles for loss and four quarterback hits. Tart ranked second in defensive run stops in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Cowboys made the defensive tackle position a priority in the draft when they selected Mazi Smith in the first round of the 2023 draft. However, he had little impact in his rookie season. The Cowboys should add more insurance at the position if Smith continues to struggle in the league.

insane TFL by teair tart pic.twitter.com/AOyfKLas5P — Mike Faltas (@chi_faltas) March 10, 2024

LT D.J. Humphries (Tyron Smith)

The Cowboys top objective here should be to re-sign Tyron Smith. If they can’t...

The Arizona Cardinals recently released their long-time left tackle D.J. Humphries. Humphries was a first-round pick for the team in the 2015 draft and started for the team throughout his career. His best season came in 2021 when he was selected to the Pro Bowl.

Humphries is 30 years old, and is 6’5” and 307 pounds. Humphries tore his ACL against the Philadelphia Eagles on New Year’s Eve and had a salary cap number of $22.9 million, a likely cause of his release from the team. Despite his injury, Humphries claimed earlier this month that his knee is in good shape and he is excited for his future.

“Everything was great with the knee. Swelling is way down. Moving good, past 90 degree flexion & got my extension back. We’re rolling man. Two more weeks I’ll be off these damn crutches, I’m so excited.”

While fans are still hopeful for a potential Tyron Smith return to the Cowboys, the team shouldn’t bank on that. If Smith does sign with a different team, it could be fruitful for the team to sign Humphries to a cheap contract, as he has experience as a starting tackle in the league.

DJ Humphries YOU are a Dallas Cowboy https://t.co/q93nziCN66 — David Howman (@_DH44_) March 13, 2024

CB Xavien Howard (Stephon Gilmore)

The Cowboys still could negotiate with Stephon Gilmore for a return, but below is another route.

This is the one where we project the Cowboys to finally make a bold move. Maybe with Xavien Howard missing out on the first wave of free agency, he would be willing to take a ‘prove-it’ type deal. The Miami Dolphins officially released veteran Howard on Wednesday. He is 30 years old, and a four-time Pro Bowler. His best season came in 2020, when he intercepted ten passes and finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting. While he has had an incredible NFL career, the Dolphins will save $23 million with the release of Howard.

Howard is from Texas, and was a star for the Baylor Bears in his college career. It would be viewed as a homecoming for the defensive back. The Cowboys could potentially lose CB Stephon Gilmore in free agency, with his market value at $11.165 million according to Spotrac. While Howard is past his prime, it could be a similar veteran addition to the secondary that could provide depth at a potentially cheaper price than Gilmore. Howard has the fourth-most interceptions since 2020 with 17.