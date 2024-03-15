Cowboys early free agent moves indicate offensive focus in 2024 draft

Defense and special teams have been the targets so far in the Cowboys' early free agent moves. While there’s still plenty of time for offensive needs to be addressed, could Dallas’ activity so far indicate that they’re planning to focus on offense more in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Between adding LB Eric Kendricks and re-signing CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas shored up two of their biggest issues on the defensive side. They now have a run-stopping veteran LB with ties to new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer and an immediate field general to potentially replace Leighton Vander Esch if he retires or otherwise doesn’t return. Lewis fills a pivotal spot in the top three on the CB depth chart, giving the Cowboys a solid starting trio with Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland.

Even special teams has received attention. A predictable but necessary move saw long snapper Trent Sieg return on a new deal, hopefully preserving the standout play of K Brandon Aubrey and P Bryan Anger for next season. And despite turning 34 and missing most of last year with a pectoral injury. veteran C.J. Goodwin got his customary one-year deal to return to John Fassel’s crew.

Dallas hopefully isn’t done on defense, needing to replace defensive linemen like Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler, and Neville Gallimore who’ve already signed with new teams. DT Johnathan Hankins and CB Stephon Gilmore are also still on the market and could find their way back. But at the very least, the Kendricks and Lewis additions give them plausible starters for 2024.

Meanwhile, the offense has only seen losses so far. RB Tony Pollard is now a Titan, C Tyler Biadasz is in Washington, and OT Tyron Smith remains unsigned. Dallas has also made it abundantly clear that WR Michael Gallup won’t be back, allowing him to seek a trade before a likely release. Even RB Rico Dowdle hasn’t been re-signed yet, leaving that position dreadfully bare.

With reports that Dallas was uninterested in Derrick Henry and found Zack Moss’ $4 million average too rich for their blood, it seems clear they’re draft-focused when it comes to the RB position. This isn’t a bad strategy; some have long suggested that the Cowboys should adopt a model of drafting running backs every few years and then letting other teams pay them on their second contract. Perhaps this is indeed where they’re headed now.

The Cowboys have also never shied away from the draft for solving offensive line issues. We remember when three first-round picks went to Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick, and Zack Martin from 2011-2014. They just spent another first on Tyler Smith in 2022, and have had a bevy of mid-round OL picks since: Chaz Green, Connor Williams, Connor McGovern, Tyler Biadasz, Josh Ball, Matt Waletzko, and Asim Richards.

With the same front office in place, we shouldn’t be surprised if Dallas fully intends to deal with their offensive line issues on Thursday and Friday night of the upcoming draft. They at least have a few intriguing options for internal promotions in C Brock Hoffman and G T.J. Bass, but those would be risky options for a team that supposedly still wants to compete this season.

The next few weeks may present a more balanced approach in free agent activity. But for now, everything has gone towards defense and special teams. The longer the Cowboys wait to address offensive needs, the clearer it becomes that their 2024 draft strategy is to find new running backs, offensive linemen, and perhaps a wide receiver through that avenue of player acquisition.