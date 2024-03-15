 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dallas Cowboys release linebacker Leighton Vander Esch with failed physical designation

The Cowboys have officially said goodbye to their 2018 first-round pick, Leighton Vander Esch.

By RJ Ochoa
/ new
New England Patriots v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The first week of free agency is wrapping up and the Dallas Cowboys are taking care of a few things before working hours officially end.

On Friday afternoon news broke that they were releasing wide receiver Michael Gallup (he has been given a post-June 1st designation) and in the immediate seconds after it was also reported that the team was releasing Leighton Vander Esch.

Unfortunately Vander Esch’s release comes as no surprise given how much time he missed this past season after Dallas was able to bring him back on a two-year deal an offseason ago. Vander Esch has battled injuries through a lot of his career and recent reports suggest he may be leaning towards retirement. There is nothing official that has been reported there, though.

Obviously injuries were part of Vander Esch’s story with the Cowboys but so was elite linebacker play. At his peak, arguably his rookie season, Vander Esch was among the best at the linebacker position. We will surely miss the days of The Wolf Hunter.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys