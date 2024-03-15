The first week of free agency is wrapping up and the Dallas Cowboys are taking care of a few things before working hours officially end.

On Friday afternoon news broke that they were releasing wide receiver Michael Gallup (he has been given a post-June 1st designation) and in the immediate seconds after it was also reported that the team was releasing Leighton Vander Esch.

The Cowboys have informed LB Leighton Vander Esch he will be released, per a source, with a failed physical designation. He missed final 12 games last year with a neck injury. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 15, 2024

Unfortunately Vander Esch’s release comes as no surprise given how much time he missed this past season after Dallas was able to bring him back on a two-year deal an offseason ago. Vander Esch has battled injuries through a lot of his career and recent reports suggest he may be leaning towards retirement. There is nothing official that has been reported there, though.

Obviously injuries were part of Vander Esch’s story with the Cowboys but so was elite linebacker play. At his peak, arguably his rookie season, Vander Esch was among the best at the linebacker position. We will surely miss the days of The Wolf Hunter.