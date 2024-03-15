 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Details of Cowboys deal with Eric Kendricks reflects their bargain shopping philosophy

Here are the reported contract details for Eric Kendricks.

By David Halprin
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

It should not come as any surprise to fans of the Dallas Cowboys that the team leans into the frugal approach when it comes to free agency. This parsimonious approach has pretty much been in place since the famous Brandon Carr contract of 2012. Even though Carr had a decent run with the Cowboys, they have shied away from big contracts in free agency.

2024 free agency has turned out to be no different. Dallas is slow-rolling their approach, waiting for the first wave to end and then go bargain hunting. One of the bargains they hunted was linebacker Eric Kendricks. The details are out on his contract and it’s not, as expected, a very expensive deal.

Kendricks’ age has a lot to do with his contract as his production is still at a quality level for a starter at linebacker in the NFL. He also comes with the added bonus of knowing Mike Zimmer’s system backwards and forwards, and will be able to help the rest of the defense get comfortable with it.

This is the perfect encapsulation of a Cowboys free agency move. Buy low and hope for high production.

