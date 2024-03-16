Cowboys news: Tyron Smith to sign with Jets; Michael Gallup, Leighton Vander Esch released

Tyron Smith officially ends his 13-year stint with the Cowboys.

Securing a giant piece in their offensive-line overhaul, the New York Jets agreed to terms Friday night with former Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Smith will sign a one-year contract that could be worth up to $20 million with incentives, according to a source. The base value wasn’t immediately available. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, coming back from Achille surgery, will have a new-look line in front of him. In a span of five days, the Jets added three starters: Smith, left guard John Simpson and right tackle Morgan Moses. The Jets had one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL last season, allowing 64 sacks, which ranked 28th. Crushed by injuries and ineffectiveness, their offensive line started 13 different combinations. The revamped line means the Jets, picking 10th in the draft, won’t feel pressed into drafting a tackle. The addition of Smith comes with risk. Though he’s one of the league’s most decorated linemen, he also has a durability question. He has missed 37 games in the past four seasons.

The last two members of the 2018 draft class are gone.

Leighton Vander Esch’s time in Dallas is over. The Cowboys are releasing the veteran linebacker and wide receiver Michael Gallup, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Vander Esch’s release came with a failed physical designation, and Gallup is being let go with a post-June 1 designation, the team later announced. Vander Esch’s career began in Dallas when the Cowboys spent the 19th-overall pick on him in the 2018 draft, giving them a sledgehammer of a linebacker who proved his value by earning a Pro Bowl nod and second-team All-Pro honors in his very first season. With Jaylon Smith signing an extension prior to the next season, Dallas appeared to have a stellar linebacking tandem for years to come. [...] In the meantime, Dallas is clearing cap space in an attempt to make room for additions after largely standing pat during the first week of free agency. The Cowboys will save roughly $2.1 million by releasing Vander Esch, and will avoid fully guaranteeing Gallup’s salary for 2024 by releasing him before the fifth day of the new league year. Gallup’s story is similar to that of Vander Esch, one of promise interrupted by injury. Just as he was soaring toward a lucrative payday after racking up over 2,000 receiving yards between 2019 and 2020, Gallup suffered a torn ACL in 2021, decreasing his earning power. He still signed a five-year, $57.4 million deal with Dallas, but has struggled to regain the abilities that once put him in line for big money.

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

It should not come as any surprise to fans of the Dallas Cowboys that the team leans into the frugal approach when it comes to free agency. This parsimonious approach has pretty much been in place since the famous Brandon Carr contract of 2012. Even though Carr had a decent run with the Cowboys, they have shied away from big contracts in free agency. 2024 free agency has turned out to be no different. Dallas is slow-rolling their approach, waiting for the first wave to end and then go bargain hunting. One of the bargains they hunted was linebacker Eric Kendricks. The details are out on his contract and it’s not, as expected, a very expensive deal.

Eric Kendricks contract breakdown



1 year, max $3.5 million



Signing bonus: $1 million



Base salary: $1.5 million (fully guaranteed)



Active roster bonus: Up to $500,000 ($29,411 per game)



Incentives: $500,000 with 75% play-time and playoffs



Cap number: $2.941 million — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 15, 2024

Kendricks came to Dallas because of several intriguing factors.

Veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks had agreed to terms on a deal with the 49ers on Monday. But a few days later, he changed his mind, picking the Cowboys with the chance to reunite with his former coach Mike Zimmer. More than that, Kendricks said he expects to play middle linebacker with the Cowboys. To do that, with Zimmer and the players the Cowboys have on the defense all factored into his decision to flip from the 49ers to Dallas. “I felt like it was a really hard decision,” Kendrick said on Friday after signing his one-year deal. “(The 49ers) are an excellent organization and wonderful program they have there. Ultimately, I wanted the opportunity to play MIKE and bet on myself. Especially at this point in my career, I have a lot left to prove. I feel great and I’m moving great. To be able to play MIKE with this defense, and the guys we have on this defense, it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass. I’m very happy with this decision.” Kendricks spent last year with the Chargers, but the previous eight in Minnesota under Zimmer, who was the head coach from 2014-21. “The level of detail and the amount of football that I learned with Zimm was tremendous,” Kendricks said. “I feel like I’ll never take that for granted and that’s why I’m back with him right now. Just being at the facility today, it’s all becoming real. I’m very excited to play, it’s obviously the sport I grew up playing. Love playing middle linebacker. I’m happy I’m able to be in Coach ZImm’s system again. It felt right.”

