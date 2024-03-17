Cowboys winners and losers after first wave of free agency

The first wave of free agency has come and gone, and the Dallas Cowboys were true to form in their lack of any big moves. They were the last team to sign an external free agent when they agreed to terms with Eric Kendricks, and have only re-signed a few of their own players. With such little activity, it’s fair to wonder which current Cowboys have gained, or lost, the most during this first wave of free agency.

Winners

Brock Hoffman

The Cowboys watched Tyler Biadasz head up north to the nation’s capitol to sign with Dan Quinn’s Commanders, officially creating an opening for the starting center job in Dallas. The Cowboys have also shown zero interest in any free agent centers to this point, suggesting that they’ll target the position in the draft.

That’s great news for Brock Hoffman, who gained a lot of trust from this coaching staff last year and would be well-positioned to at least compete for the starting job in 2024. And if Hoffman is going to be competing for a starting job, it also likely means he’s guaranteed to make the roster. That may seem like a foregone conclusion, but it would also be the first time that Hoffman has made any team’s initial 53-man roster.

Sam Williams

Sam Williams’ career thus far can best be summed up in this way: penalties galore on special teams and lots of flash but very few reps on defense. That’s largely because Williams was stuck behind Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler in the rotation, but both of those edge rushers have left for the Commanders, with no corresponding moves to replace them.

That could still change, but for now it looks like Williams will be the top rotational edge rusher behind the starting duo of DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons. That’s big enough on its own, but even more important when considering the fact that Lawrence will turn 32 in a month and is entering the final year of his contract. This could be the official beginning of Williams’ career.

CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb is about to enter the final year of his rookie deal, with the fifth year option set to pay him just under $18 million. That’s why there’s been so much talk lately about an extension being signed for the star receiver. But as Marlo once said on The Wire, the price of the brick is going up.

Not only did Lamb just have the best year of his career, but the receiver market is once again trending upward. Free agent Calvin Ridley - five years older than Lamb with 733 fewer receiving yards in 2023 - just signed a four year deal worth up to $92 million, an annual average value of $23 million. On top of that, the Vikings are working on an extension for Justin Jefferson, and they’ve got plenty of cap space after losing Kirk Cousins in free agency.

In sort, Lamb’s asking price just shot way up.

Damone Clark & DeMarvion Overshown

Depending on how you look at it, these two could also be considered losers. The Cowboys brought in veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks and are still expected to target a linebacker in the draft, but things seem to be looking up for the young duo of Damone Clark and DeMarvion Overshown.

The biggest reason for optimism with these two is actually the presence of Kendricks, who is well-versed in Mike Zimmer’s scheme and has been revered for his high football IQ. One would figure that Kendricks will be a positive influence on Clark and Overshown, helping them to quickly learn the new scheme in addition to honing their own feel for the game.

Losers

Mazi Smith

The Cowboys didn’t plunge into the depths of the free agency pool at defensive tackle, but we’ve heard comments from both Will McClay and Mike Zimmer that the team is looking to add big bodies to their defensive line. The Cowboys also held plenty of formal meetings with beefy defensive tackles at the combine.

All of that suggests that the Cowboys aren’t content to wait on Mazi Smith to show some development after a disappointing rookie season. It seems unlikely that the team is going to completely give up on Smith after just one year, but it also doesn’t sound as if the 2023 first rounder is firmly in the plans for this upcoming season.

Nahshon Wright

As Nahshon Wright enters the final season of his rookie contract, it’s becoming much harder to see where he fits on this team moving forward. The tall cornerback has hardly seen the field on defense, and was a healthy scratch for the first five weeks of last season. When he has played, Wright has been limited almost exclusively to special teams.

That’s why the return of both Jourdan Lewis and C.J. Goodwin could spell doom for Wright. Bringing back Lewis limits the already slim chances of Wright competing for a starting job on defense, and Goodwin’s return once again impacts the ability to contribute even on special teams.

Deuce Vaughn

While no moves have been made yet, the Cowboys have made it clear they intend to reshape their running back room. Tony Pollard signed with the Titans while the Cowboys expressed interest in both Zack Moss and A.J. Dillon. Both free agents ended up exceeding the Cowboys’ price range, but the process revealed a belief that the team intends to pair a cheap veteran running back with a draft pick this April.

Where does that leave Deuce Vaughn? It’s a good question, and one that currently has no answer. Vaughn struggled early on last year, and it got him demoted to a routine healthy scratch. If the Cowboys are already planning on bringing in two other running backs, as it seems they are, then it would appear that Vaughn could be on the outside looking in.

The fans

Has this been the most disappointing Cowboys offseason ever? Some certainly feel that way. It all started with Jerry Jones’ “all in” comment, which immediately got speculation running rampant. The front office promptly walked that back, but even once it became clear that this offseason would be business as usual, the Cowboys still haven’t done the bare minimum for a competent offseason. Things like extending Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons would at least give them some financial flexibility, but the general impression is that the Cowboys are sitting on their hands.

Further complicating all of this is the fact that Mike McCarthy will be coaching into the final year of his contract, and even Mike Zimmer only took a one-year deal to come to Dallas. In a point in time where it seems like the Cowboys are prepared to hit the reset button if things don’t work out in 2024, the lack of any urgency this offseason has brought fan morale to an all-time low.