5 free agents the Dallas Cowboys could still sign

The Dallas Cowboys’ approach to free agency for fans is that itch you can’t scratch. You know it bothers you and want to do something about it, but the solution is just out of reach. Yearly, it’s understood that the Cowboys won’t be keen on signing big-name free agents to substantial contracts. Yet, you can’t help but be frustrated seeing division rivals make major additions to their roster within the first few days of free agency while the Cowboys’ focus lies elsewhere. However, rest assured the team will eventually agree to terms with external free agents and make some acquisitions. Here are five free agents the team could sign in free agency, and spoiler alert: there’s a common reason many of them could be in the Cowboy’s price range.

Connor Williams

Williams is a player who, while in Dallas, you can argue was playing out of position. He had difficulties with injuries and penalties that marred his time in Dallas. However, since leaving, Williams has transitioned to playing at center and started all 17 games for the Miami Dolphins in 2022 and nine in 2023.

The Cowboys lost their starting center to the Washington Commanders, and if they had to line up today it would be Brock Hoffman assuming starting duties in Dallas. Williams could be competition for Hoffman and an experienced player in the middle of the line. Williams has tinkered with center and guard and has played left tackle dating back to his time at Texas when he was an All-American.

Signing Williams should be inexpensive and fall nicely into the team’s budget, mainly because he is coming off an ACL injury that makes his status for the start of the season unsure.

Steven Nelson

Nelson would be a terrific supplement to the Cowboys’ roster. He has experience playing inside at the slot and as a boundary corner. With him in tow, the Cowboys protect themselves if something happens to their cornerbacks during the season. The Cowboys have yet to agree to a new contract with Stephon Gilmore, who was acquired via trade last offseason.

Cornerback is a significant need for the team in the interim, considering Gilmore’s status and Trevon Diggs recovering from an ACL injury. Nelson has been a model of durability, starting at least 15 games a season in his last six seasons. Last season for the Houston Texans, he matched a career-high with four interceptions. Nelson is coming off a two-year, $9M contract with the Texans. His market should be around that price point.

JK Dobbins

The Cowboys need a running back after parting with Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott over the past two seasons. JK Dobbins would give the Cowboys a starting-caliber runner that will come at a significant discount because of an injury history. Dobbins has suffered season-ending injuries for the last three years, but there’s no denying his talent. Dobbins averaged six yards per carry during his rookie season and is only 25 years old.

Think back to 2015, when the Cowboys allowed starting running back DeMarco Murray to leave in free agency and replaced him with a talented but oft-injured runner in Darren McFadden. McFadden went on to lead the team in rushing. Dobbins could be another example of giving the right player the right opportunity and, more importantly, on a budget that protects the team from a risky investment. Assuming Dobbins is relatively inexpensive, it also permits the Cowboys to spend reasonable draft capital on a running back on day two of the draft.

Michael Thomas

Following the release of Michael Gallup, the Cowboys need a wide receiver. Since his ACL injury, Gallup has been a shell of his former self, and eventually, the team let the receiver go this week. Michael Thomas is arguably the most decorated veteran on this list, earning several league honors, such as a three-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro, and 2019 Offensive Player of the Year. We concede that this history likely means a larger payday than Dallas usually entertains at this stage, so we understand this one is more dream than reality.

A Thomas addition would see him join a tandem of Brandin Cooks and CeeDee Lamb, with young prospects Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks behind them. Injuries have plagued the former New Orleans Saints receiver, who has played in just 20 games since 2020. Consider this more of a deep dive into Thomas in the later stages of the offseason. If Thomas doesn’t reach a deal with other suitors within the next few weeks, his demands and options should bring him closer to Dallas’ terms regarding price by then.

Calais Campbell

Calais Campbell is a player who, no matter where he goes, success soon follows along the defensive line. It’s no coincidence that his presence with the Atlanta Falcons helped turn around their defense. Campbell is a respected veteran who brings leadership, and the Cowboys need more in that department. The team has lost some of their defensive line depth this offseason, and Campbell could help with the rotation.

Campbell is versatile and can play in several alignments, including as defensive end or at times a 3-tech defensive tackle. The massive defender (6’8, 282 lbs.) has been a six-time Pro Bowler and accumulated 6.5 sacks last season despite his advanced age. Last season, he signed a one-year contract with the Falcons for $7M. Factoring in his skills, leadership, and impact, a contract similar to that for Campbell would fortify the defensive line.