Leighton Vander Esch retiring from football after 6 seasons with Dallas Cowboys

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is retiring from professional football.

“I love the game of football so much, and my body won’t cooperate any longer. I cherished every moment of my NFL career, and it has been such a blessing to play the game for as long as I have played.”



Last Friday the Cowboys released the former first-round pick and it appears that they will be the only team he will ever play for.

The Wolf Hunter, Vander Esch’s nickname, was drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys have had an affinity for Boise State players in the past and many people connected them to Vander Esch in the lead up to that draft, which incidentally took place at AT&T Stadium, so it was a rather predictable thing at the time.

But that doesn’t mean it was a bad one. That season started rather rough for the Cowboys for a number of reasons (shout out to the infamous wide-receiver-by-committee) but really turned around after the team traded for wide receiver Amari Cooper at the deadline. As November arrived the team found themselves and Vander Esch was a big reason for that.

The mothership issued a statement about Vander Esch’s retirement from Jerry Jones:

“Seldom do you come across a player like Leighton, who grew up playing eight-man football only to first play the 11-man game at the major collegiate level and excel,” said Jones. “His passion and love for the game was contagious, and from the moment he arrived, he has been a difference maker. His grit, toughness, motivation, determination and football IQ will be sorely missed. Leighton also embodied the strong character and personal qualities that make him much more than an accomplished player.” “He was a leader and the kind of teammate that impacted those around him in the best ways. Leighton’s playing career may have come to an end, but his future is very bright. On behalf of the entire Dallas Cowboys organization, we’re proud that he wore the star on his helmet, we thank him and we wish all the best to Leighton, his wife, Madalynn, and their young daughter.”

Mike McCarthy issued a statement as well:

“Leighton is exactly the kind of player and person a coach feels very fortunate to have on their team,” said McCarthy. “His leadership, character, perseverance, dedication and will to win were all at the highest level, not to mention his ability to play the game. Leighton impacted our team beyond defense. He set a tone that served as an example for all of our players about how we want to play.” “Having a teammate like Leighton is something everyone on our staff and in our locker room valued greatly, and we’re going to miss him. I wish Leighton, his wife Madalynn and their daughter the best and know that he’s going to continue living life to the fullest.”

LVE helped kickstart the rise of the defense during the team’s trip to Philadelphia that year where he picked off Carson Wentz early in the game. Together with Jaylon Smith, he helped the Cowboys form a great linebacker duo, sort of what we all envisioned years before with Sean Lee and Bruce Carter (or Rolando McClain for a period).

Vander Esch fell short of Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2018 as it ultimately went to Shaquille Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts. Unfortunately that season would be one of only two in which Vander Esch would play every game as injuries began to take their toll on him. He played nine and ten games in 2019 and 2020 respectively, which helped serve as part of the reasoning for the Cowboys drafting linebacker (really more of a name only as we would come to find out) Micah Parsons in 2021. They declined Vander Esch’s fifth-year option shortly after.

But Vander Esch bounced back that season and played every game yet again. It led to the Cowboys giving him a one-year deal for the 2022 season. Yet again he played very well and proved to be one of the foundational elements for Dan Quinn’s group in defending the run. Dallas ultimately brought him back on a two-year deal last offseason.

Unfortunately Vander Esch only played five games for the Cowboys in 2023 and appears ready to walk away from the game. We wish him and his family all the best and are very grateful for the good times.