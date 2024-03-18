5 running backs the Cowboys should consider trading for in 2024

With the well mostly dried up at the running back position in free agency, and the unknown about how things will play out at the position in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys may have to set their sights on the trade market to find Tony Pollard’s replacement. Even upgrading the position that way may be too much to ask, but that should in no way stop them from trying.

Over the last several years the Cowboys have been willing to part with late-round draft picks to upgrade their roster. That’s the same approach they would be wise to take again this year, especially as it pertains to the running back position. Fortunately for them, there could potentially be a handful of teams willing to make a deal based on recent offseason moves or the unknown future surrounding a certain player.

Today, we are going to identify five teams the Cowboys should pick up the phone and place a call to about the availability of certain running backs. Each one of the players mentioned below could possibly be acquired with a Day 3 pick this year and each one of them would arguably upgrade Dallas’ RB position if acquired via trade. This is all speculation of course, but not completely without basis.

ATLANTA FALCONS

RB Tyler Allgeier

Tyler Allgeier was the 151st overall pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons and has two years remaining on his rookie deal. In his two years in Atlanta he's rushed for a little over 1,700 yards, 1,035 of which came as a rookie, and has scored a total of seven rushing touchdowns. The 5'11", 220-pound RB looks and plays the part of a legitimate starter, but unfortunately for him, Atlanta drafted Bijan Robinson in the first-round last year, which cut down Allgeier's playing time down significantly. While these two have the potential to give the Falcons a young, talented duo, it wouldn't hurt for the Dallas Cowboys to pick up the phone to see if the former BYU RB is available via trade.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

RB Chuba Hubbard

The Carolina Panthers signed Miles Sanders to a four-year, $24 million contract to create a solid RB duo with Chuba Hubbard last season. While they are probably expecting to run it back with the two once again in 2024, Hubbard is entering a contract year, making his future with the organization somewhat unknown. With that in mind, and the fact Carolina is still building around Bryce Young, they could choose to make him available via trade to acquire more draft capital this year instead of risking losing him to free agency next year and getting nothing in return. This could actually work out to be a win-win for both the Panthers and Cowboys. Carolina gets some extra draft capital, the Cowboys RB help.

CHICAGO BEARS

RB Roschon Johnson & Khalil Herbert

This is a 'take your pick’ for our third running back prospect. The Chicago Bears signed free agent RB D'Andre Swift to a three-year, $24 million contract to presumably be their new starter. If that's true, they have a couple of running backs the Dallas Cowboys should inquire about, last year's fourth-round draft pick Roschon Johnson and their 2021 sixth-round draft pick Khalil Herbert. Johnson (6'0", 225) is someone the Cowboys showed an interest in last year coming out of Texas. Chicago more than likely plans to pair him with Swift, but it doesn't hurt for Dallas to inquire about his availability just the same. Herbert, on the other hand, is likely expendable, especially considering he's entering a contract year. He's a capable RB2 whose shown flashes of being a RB1.

DENVER BRONCOS

RB Javonte Williams

The Denver Broncos drafted Javonte Williams with the 35th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Williams started only one game as a rookie, but ended up rushing for 903 yards (4.4 y/a) and four touchdowns. His sophomore season was cut short after tearing his ACL in Week 4, ultimately landing him on injured reserve. Last season he started 13 games and rushed for 774 yards (3.6 y/a) and two touchdowns. With the Broncos going through somewhat of a rebuild, Williams could be available via trade considering he's entering a contract year. With Jaleel McLaughlin potentially waiting in the wings, the Cowboys should place a call to their buddy Sean Payton about Williams' availability.

HOUSTON TEXANS

RB Dameon Pierce

Dameon Pierce was the 107th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Houston Texas. After rushing for 939 yards (4.3 y/a) and scoring four touchdowns as a rookie, he ended up having a dramatically different sophomore season, rushing for only 416 yards (2.9 y/a) and scoring only two touchdowns. Now after the trade for Joe Mixon and his recent three-year, $27 million contract extension, Pierce's once bright future in Houston could be coming to an end. If the Dallas Cowboys were wise, they'd pick up the phone and see if they could pry him away from the Texans in hopes he can recapture his rookie form. After all, he very much looked the part of a legitimate RB1 not long ago.