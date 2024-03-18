It’s déjà vu all over again for the Cowboys and their offensive line “crisis”

The Dallas Cowboys lost two important pieces to their offensive line last week. First, we learned that center Tyler Biadasz joined Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders. That stung a little as the 2022 Pro Bowler has been solid for the team, but he hasn’t necessarily been playing spectacularly over his time in Dallas. Most of us could live with that.

But then news broke that Tyron Smith is joining the New York Jets after 13 seasons with the Cowboys. That one hurt. Smith has been one of the better tackles in the league over his career and even though he’s been battling injuries in recent years, he put together a very strong 2023 season. That type of player will be missed.

Just like that, the Cowboys were down two starting offensive linemen. On paper, it puts them in a difficult spot. They have some depth pieces, but they are all young and unproven prospects. Along the interior, they have a couple of undrafted free agents in T.J. Bass and Brock Hoffman. Due to a couple of unexpected injuries last year, both of them do have two starts under their belt, but rest assured, they have very little NFL experience.

On the outside, it’s even worse. They have a couple of fifth-round guys in Matt Waletzko and Asim Richards. These two have 48 total reps between them. The situation along the offensive line looks bleak and the last time the Cowboys were in this type of dire straits was way back in... well, actually it was just two years ago.

If you recall, in the offseason of 2022, they lost Connor Williams in free agency and then two days later released veteran La’el Collins. These bang-bang decisions created quite a stir among Cowboys Nation as these losses put a good-sized dent in the team’s offensive line depth. And then in the spring, they didn’t sign an outside free agent for depth, seemingly painting themselves into a corner by having to draft a lineman in the first round. Does any of this sound familiar?

Yes, it looked bad back then. And quite honestly, it looked even worse when they appeared to miss out on all the top-level offensive line talent and were forced to “reach” for Tulsa tackle Tyler Smith. What a collection of follies this was for the Cowboys’ front office, or at least, so we thought.

With the benefit of hindsight, we now know that things actually turned out pretty good. That Tyler Smith fella turned out to be pretty good. He experienced trial by fire, starting every game at left tackle his rookie season after Tyron Smith got hurt in training camp and missed 13 games. To the surprise of many, this young lineman suddenly had everyone on notice. This past season, he slid over to left guard as the team originally intended and produced an All-Pro season. Not too shabby.

On the other side of the line was Terence Steele. In his first year as the team’s undisputed starting right tackle, he played extremely well and was a borderline Pro Bowl-caliber player before suffering a knee injury late in the season. Despite the injury, the Cowboys loved what they had in him and gave him a five-year extension before the start of the 2023 season. A once precarious situation turned out okay, but it didn’t happen by luck.

The Cowboys already knew they had someone they could trust with Steele, so moving away from Collins was no skin off their nose. Not only that, but they had a strong feel for the talent layout in the draft and felt confident they could get a good player. Smith may have felt like a reach to some, but it wasn’t to them.

Fast forward to now and the Cowboys face a similar situation. This upcoming draft class is loaded with instant starters at the tackle position; Taliese Fuaga, Amarius Mims, and Troy Fautanu, to name a few. A player like Arizona’s Jordan Morgan could be right there for the picking at 24th overall just as Smith was two years ago.

And don’t discount what the team sees in Brock Hoffman. Just like Steele in 2022, he’s an UDFA entering his third season. The team already has a good look at him and may feel perfectly content with him being their starting center going forward. As mentioned before, Hoffman got two starts last year and played relatively well. We already mentioned him as the one player who could make the Cowboys have second thoughts about extending Biadasz and this looks to be exactly what’s happening. It’s also worth noting that T.J. Bass took reps at center throughout the season last year so he should be included in the mix as well.

In last week’s episode of 1st and 10, Tony Catalina and Aidan Davis had the privilege to interview Brock Hoffman as he provided a behind-the-scenes look at what he went through last season.

Looking ahead, the Cowboys offensive line could look like this...

LT 24th overall pick

LG Tyler Smith

C Brock Hoffman/T.J. Bass

RG Zack Martin

RT Terence Steele

The Cowboys have drafted four offensive linemen in the first round since 2011, and all four of them have turned into All-Pros, so if they have another go at it again this year, you have to like their chances of once again scoring a great player. Of course, it helps to have a talent-rich draft class to work from.

The interesting thing about the group above is that only the future Hall of Famer Martin is more than 26 years of age. While some are worried about the crisis the team has created, we might be witnessing a youth movement as they quietly remodel the offensive line.