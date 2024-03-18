Cowboys news: Free agent Noah Igbinoghene joins Dan Quinn, Commanders

The Cowboys lost another free agent to the Commanders.

The exodus of Dallas Cowboys players heading to the Washington Commanders to reunite with Dan Quinn was halted by Jourdan Lewis and CJ Goodwin, but Noah Igbinoghene has reignited it. The former first-round pick is expected to sign with the Commanders, per multiple reports, ending his short stay in Dallas. Igbinoghene arrived in Dallas by way of a trade with the Miami Dolphins last season that sent former second-round pick Kelvin Joseph to South Florida in exchange for that team’s former first-round pick. The former would earn defensive game reps early in his stay, along with playing a role on special teams, but the majority of his short stint in Dallas was spent on the inactives list. Igbinoghene scored the first touchdown of the season in 2023, returning a blocked field goal for a touchdown in season-opener against the Giants. Igbinoghene becomes the fourth player to move from the Cowboys to Commanders this offseason, joining Durance Armstrong, Tyler Biadasz and Dante Fowler.

The Cowboys went in another direction than most of the RB-needy teams.

Teams with RB needs don’t seem to be waiting for the draft. Miller: If your favorite NFL team had a need at running back (unless you’re a Dallas fan), chances are it added a starting-caliber back within the first few days of free agency thanks to a deeper class of talent than we’re used to seeing in March. That group included Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, Tony Pollard, Austin Ekeler and D’Andre Swift. Sure, most of the deals were one- or two-year contracts, but teams hurried to get their guy. And in just about all of these cases, they were able to land starter-level talent for under $10 million per year. But this is also about the weak running back draft class. There is no Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs. We might only see a few backs — Texas’ Jonathon Brooks, Tennessee’s Jaylen Wright and Florida State’s Trey Benson — get drafted in the second round. Brooks is my top-ranked runner at No. 46 overall. I started covering the draft in 2011, and I’ve never had a class’ RB1 ranked lower. Some of it is based on positional value and how the league has depressed the running back market, but there are definitely question marks around the top backs this year. Teams know it and have acted accordingly in free agency.

Respect.

The Cowboys blocked defensive backs coach Al Harris from interviewing for a job on Dan Quinn’s staff earlier this offseason. They since have rewarded Harris. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports the Cowboys have added assistant head coach to Harris’ title. Harris, 49, could be in line for a defensive coordinator job in the near future. He took his first coaching job in 2012 as an intern for the Dolphins. Harris then went to Kansas City to coach the Chiefs’ secondary from 2013-18.

Stephon Gilmore is still out there.

Stephon Gilmore, CB When a player suits up for four different teams in four straight years, that typically isn’t a good thing. Stephon Gilmore is an exception to that rule, though. The veteran cornerback has been consistently great at each stop, most recently for the Dallas Cowboys. He yielded 6.9 yards per target and a passer rating of only 82.7 in 2023, ending the season with 13 pass breakups and two interceptions. Dallas should consider keeping him, although the return of Trevon Diggs after DaRon Bland’s breakout year complicates that picture. Beyond the Cowboys, any number of corner-needy defenses should be talking to Gilmore. Detroit is in the process of overhauling its cornerbacks room, and the Minnesota Vikings could use a veteran at the position after ranking 24th against the pass last year. The Washington Commanders, who hired Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their new head coach, would be another strong fit for Gilmore. Best Fits: Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer two different shows every single weekday on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and another one on Saturday to start your weekend.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina and Aidan Davis

Monday: Press Coverage with Brandon Loree and Jess Nevarez

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with David Howman, Brandon Clements and Chris Halling

Tuesday: Hidden Yardage with Sean Martin and Jess Haynie

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay and Joey Ickes

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Paul Stewart and Mike Poland

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.