Over the course of 13 years it is difficult to come up with many instances in which Tyron Smith chose to speak. It is quite possible that there are all sorts of Dallas Cowboys fans who do not even know exactly what his voice sounds like. He chose to do his talking on the field.

But recent events have changed everything relative to Smith and the Cowboys after he agreed to join the New York Jets last Friday night. Consider that the last time the Cowboys played a game without him on their roster that it was the final regular season contest of Dez Bryant’s rookie year. Heck, the last NFL game overall to take place without Smith in the league was Super Bowl XLV which Mike McCarthy won in Smith’s future home.

Father Time is undefeated though and so is the constant wind of change. Tyron will head northeast soon enough, but refused to do so without a goodbye.

He penned a note to Cowboys Nation on Monday afternoon.

Simply put, they do not make a lot of people or players like Tyron Smith.

To say he will be missed is stating the most obvious thing. Both in reference to his contributions on the field and in the locker room. He has been the longest-tenured player on the roster for some time now, a mantle that has officially been passed to his fellow offensive lineman Zack Martin.

Fare thee well, Tyron. The Cowboys fanbase thanks you.