Cowboys, Michael Gallup are “talking,” but there’s not much to talk about

With a report that the Cowboys and WR Michael Gallup’s agent are in talks this week, it’s natural to wonder what the two camps are discussing. It further suggests, as has been speculated for some time, that Gallup’s run in Dallas is about to end.

Just two years into the five-year deal he signed in 2022, Gallup still hasn’t returned to pre-injury form. An ACL tear near the end of the 2021 season appears to have permanently damaged Gallup’s potential on the field, and now his continued future with the Cowboys is hard to fathom.

It’s no surprise that Gallup’s agent and the front office would be talking ahead of some crucial dates. If Dallas intends to absorb his full dead money this offseason, they need to release him before March 18th to avoid a $4 million bump in guaranteed money. They could still elect to make him a June-1st cut and get $9.5 million off the 2024 cap, which is probably the move anyway, but the surprisingly high salary cap announced for this year could have them reconsidering strategy.

Cowboys officials spoke with the agent for WR Michael Gallup on Thursday morning. No decision on his future has been made. But a source believes Gallup will have a healthy market if he’s released. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) March 1, 2024

That tweet is the first time Gallup’s name and the word “healthy” have shared a sentence in a while. The idea that he’d have much of a market is puzzling, based on the injury issues and now being five years removed from his only 1,000-yard season.

There’s no question that Gallup and QB Dak Prescott have shown chemistry through the years. They’re like best friends in the Backyard Bowl; they know what to look for when things get chaotic. Most of Gallup’s best plays last year, albeit limited, came when the original call broke down or when Prescott was rolling out to extend the action.

While those moments are valuable, they don’t hold up to the majority of games when Gallup is ineffective. Despite appearing in all 17 games in 2023, he had a career-low 418 yards and just two touchdowns. Sure, he’s lost targets to Brandin Cooks and Jake Ferguson. But given their history, Prescott would assuredly go to Gallup more often if he was able to get open and give him an opportunity.

Never a standout technician, Gallup’s game has always been about power and athleticism. But now physically limited, Gallup just can’t compete even against single coverage enough to help the offense. It’d be hard to keep giving him snaps at any price, but it’s untenable at a scheduled $13.85 million cap hit.

Even if Gallup were to take a massive pay cut to stick around, does the team really want him stopping progress for Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, KaVontae Turpin, or other potential options? It makes more sense to maximize their cap benefit by moving on from Gallup and giving younger guys more room to grow. Even if you still want another veteran on the depth chart, a true slot receiver or someone with a still discernible edge to their game would be a better fit.

The Cowboys’ gamble on Michael Gallup’s recovery from the 2021 injury clearly didn’t work out. It’s better to admit that now and move on than expecting a miracle. It’s harsh, but it’s the reality of the game and the risks involved for both sides. So while the team and Gallup’s people may be talking, the conversation seems like it can only go one way.