Cowboys news: Jerry Jones confident in contract negotiations with Dak Prescott

Jones is unbothered when it comes to Prescott's future.

Jerry Jones said Friday he’s not afraid of losing Prescott. He’s confident the organization will secure Prescott’s future. “No, I don’t fear that. No, I do not,” Jones said. “Well, because I have gotten my mind on being better than we were last year. And that’s where the focus would be. Every player you got has some time when his contract is up. You would walk around with the shakes if you feared it. You can’t because they all come up. They all can get hurt. They all can lose some talent. So all of that is not fear.” One person close to Prescott said he would benefit if he entered the open market in 2025. Jones doesn’t anticipate that happening because of his confidence from getting deals done in the past. During his nearly 45-minute briefing with reporters, he mentioned how Emmitt Smith held out for a new contract in 1993, missing the first two games before finally calling Jones to get a deal done. You know the rest of the story. The Cowboys brought back Smith and won a second consecutive Super Bowl. That history gives Jones confidence Prescott won’t hit the free agent market. Why play scared when you have Emmitt Smith calling in and saying let’s make a deal? Jones and Prescott know what they want. Will it happen? Jones believes so, and all they have to do is start talking.

What you consider “all-in” may be very different from what Jerry considers “all-in.”

[via Michael Gehlken] Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: “Your definition of what is all in and mine might not be the same thing, but I’m trying to win the games this year with my decision. So I’m all in to this year.” Jones later expanded: “I’ve drafted quarterbacks for the future, OK. I would be reluctant to do that this year. That’s an example: Use our first pick for quarterback this year, for the future if you had an opportunity there. You are at 24 and the greatest thing since ice cream, he’s sitting there. I’d be reluctant to do that this year. That’s called all in this year.” [via Nick Harris] “We will be working on different players and drafting different people,” Jones said. “Just the very nature of it is different. Different people, we have different coaches. I think the attention that our nuances of where we are with the cap, the nuances of where we are with our position in the draft, the nuances of where we are with our free agents – we get that involved with the definition of being ‘all-in.’ When you look at those aspects, we will be looking at every solution towards winning this year.”

Dallas has started rolling up their sleeves to handle off-season business.

The Dallas Cowboys have 16 free agents within the building to make a decision on for the 2024 season. One of the biggest, no surprise, is left tackle Tyron Smith, who is headed into his 14th season. Dallas is getting the ball rolling on the future of the former first-round pick. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Cowboys will meet with Smith’s agent on Friday at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

The Cowboys are scheduled to meet with Tyron Smith's agent today at the combine. Smith wants to play for a 14th season and both sides felt like they found a practice plan that helped keep him healthier than in the past. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 1, 2024

Gallup's future is one of the more intriguing topics in Dallas.

A decision looms on wide receiver Michael Gallup. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday he is not ready to announce it. Gallup is scheduled to be the Cowboys offense’s fourth-highest compensated player next season. He finished fifth on the team in targets last year despite playing every game. If Gallup is still on the roster March 17, $4 million of his $8.5 million salary will become fully guaranteed, drawing the Cowboys to determine in the days ahead how they’ll proceed. “We don’t have a decision that we would like to talk about right now,” Jones said at the NFL scouting combine. “It’s one that we will be going over with him. Nothing we would say without him being involved. We need to sit down and go over stuff with him before we talk about what we’re going to do with him.” If Gallup is released, he is expected to be made a post-June 1 cut.

Lance gets his shot to be Prescott's primary backup.

This offseason will determine the trajectory of Trey Lance’s future in the NFL, as the Dallas Cowboys give him a wonderful opportunity to prove he can, in fact, be an impact quarterback at the NFL level. A former third-overall pick landed in North Texas by way of a 2023 trade with the San Francisco 49ers, but was relegated to learning and developing as the season wore on. That will not be the case this spring and summer, though. When asked if the 23-year-old would officially be pitted in a head-to-head competition with longstanding incumbent Cooper Rush for the right to serve as QB2 behind Dak Prescott in 2024, owner and general manager Jerry Jones was unequivocal. “Yes,” he said, followed by a hard stop that left zero room for interpretation.

It's not a big area of need, but the Cowboys dove in deep at the cornerback position on Friday.

Nobody takes evaluation lightly and while due diligence across all positions is important for a well-prepared team, some actions from a team can be read like tea leaves in order to decipher their draft-day intentions. The Cowboys interview process is long and thorough. Dallas meets with players at the combine, on the phone, at pro days and at The Star in Frisco. They can formal or informal. In person or virtual. They are also finite. The Cowboys can’t talk to everyone so each one matters and is conducted with purpose. Early in the combine process it appears the Cowboys are taking special interest in the CB position. Not a glaring position of need, the Cowboys seem to know something fans do not. Stephon Gilmore and Jourdan Lewis may not be returning. Nahshon Wright and Eric Scott may not be ready to contribute real snaps. Free agency might look expensive and/or unattractive.

