Combine results of potential second-round linebacker prospects for the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys need help at linebacker. The defense lost Leighton Vander Esch early in the season last year and relied on fifth-round pick Damone Clark and UDFA Markquese Bell to hold things down in the middle of the defense. With LVE’s career in question and Bell possibly transitioning back to safety, the Cowboys will be looking to upgrade their linebacker position this offseason. What better way to do that than through the draft.

Sadly, this year’s draft class is a little light on talent at the linebacker position. There are no standout players who are likely to be selected in the first round. In fact, according to NFL Mock Draft Database, there are only four players ranked inside the top 100 players in the upcoming draft.

2024 LB Rankings RANK PLAYER COLLEGE COWBOYS WOULD HAVE TO TARGET THEM RANK PLAYER COLLEGE COWBOYS WOULD HAVE TO TARGET THEM 48 Edgerrin Cooper Texas A&M Round 2 (56) 52 Payton Wilson NC State Round 2 (56) 57 Junior Colson Michigan Round 2 (56) 67 Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Clemson Round 2 (56) 100 Cedric Gray North Carolina 124 Tommy Eichenberg Ohio State 134 Curtis Jacobs Penn State 147 Ty'Ron Hopper Missouri 150 Trevin Wallace Kentucky 155 Jaylan Ford Texas 172 Nathaniel Watson Mississippi State Round 5 (174ish) 183 J.D. Bertrand Notre Dame Round 5 (174ish) 185 Marist Liufau Notre Dame Round 5 (174ish) 189 Edefuan Ulofoshio Washington Round 5 (174ish) 199 Tyrice Knight UTEP Round 5 (174ish)

Looking through the layout of the talent at linebacker reveals an interesting piece of information when it comes to the Cowboys draft. Since the Cowboys traded away their own fourth- and fifth-round picks, they do not have a pick between their third-round pick (88) and their projected fifth-round compensatory pick (around 174). That’s a huge gap and it takes those middle six linebackers out of play for Dallas.

This means if the Cowboys are to land a starting-caliber linebacker in the draft, it’s more than likely going to have to come from one of the top four players on this list. All four of these players fall right around where the Cowboys pick in the second round.

Based on this information, we thought it would be good to take a closer look at these four players and check out how they performed at the NFL combine.

Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

It’s hard not to be impressed with what we see from the Aggie linebacker as he plays with so much intensity and has the speed to flat-out destroy ball carriers. There’s still plenty to learn when it comes to his decision-making, but the physical gifts are there to be a strong linebacker at the NFL level with the right coaching.

Combine results:

40-Yard Dash = 4.51

10-Yard Split = 1.54

Vertical Jump = 34.5”

Broad Jump = 9’10”

Cooper’s speed was confirmed through his testing on Thursday. No one ran a faster 10-yard split and his 40 time was third-best for linebackers. He proved what many already knew going into the combine and that’s this guy’s game film velocity checks out.

Here are my draft notes from watching the film of Cooper:

Payton Wilson, NC State

Wilson is an interesting linebacker prospect as he’s one of the more high-risk/high-reward players in the draft. Two knee injuries early in his college career loom as red flags as people ponder his ability to hold up to the wear and tear of the position, but he’s strung together two really good seasons. There might not be a better combination of athleticism and football IQ in this linebacker class and it’s hard not to have some Sean Lee-type vibes when talking about a smart, undersized LB entering his pro career with an injury history.

Combine results:

40-Yard Dash = 4.43

10-Yard Split = 1.54

Vertical Jump = 34.5”

Broad Jump = 9’11”

Wilson was one of the stars of the combine as he had the fastest 40 time of any linebacker and tied for the top 10-yard split time. For those concerned about his past injuries, he at least showed what his body is capable of when healthy, and right now, he’s healthy.

Here are my draft notes from watching the film of Payton Wilson:

Junior Colson, Michigan

The Wolverine linebacker did not participate in the combine due to recovering from a broken hand, but he’ll look to put his measurables on tape later in the month at his Pro Day. Despite not participating, it’s worth mentioning him because he’s still one of the better linebackers in this class and he falls in that second-round sweet spot for the Cowboys.

Here are my draft notes from watching the film of Colson:

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Clemson

Despite his father playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, Trotter Jr. is one of my favorite linebackers in the draft as he checks off a lot of boxes. His football pedigree has helped him have a strong understanding of the position and his movements show that.

Combine results:

3-Cone Drill = 7.13

20-Yard Shuttle = 4.4

Bench Press = 21

Trotter Jr didn’t wow anyone with his speed, but he performed fine in the running drills. His 21 reps in the bench press tied him with UTEP’s Tryce Knight for the top spot which is good to see because, despite his lack of length, he’s still pound for pound one of the stronger linebackers in the draft.

Here are my draft notes from watching the film of Trotter Jr.:

Do you like any of these linebacker prospects? Which one would you like to see the Cowboys draft in the second round?