Tyron Smith reportedly ‘unlikely’ to return to the Cowboys in 2024

The Dallas Cowboys are letting their franchise left tackle, Tyron Smith, walk out the door ahead of free agency according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He say’s the All-Pro tackle is ‘unlikely’ to return to Dallas in 2024.

End of an era: #Cowboys All-Pro and Pro Bowl LT Tyron Smith will be a free agent and is unlikely to return to Dallas, sources say. The blindside protector since 2011, Smith will be highly coveted. pic.twitter.com/eiTolVeFw6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2024

Despite multiple reports of the front office and Smith’s camp having mutual interest in returning for a 14th season, it looks like the Cowboys will be moving forward with someone else locking down the blind side of quarterback Dak Prescott.

This past season was Smith’s healthiest as a pro in quite some time. Including the playoffs, No. 77 was on the field for 14 games, the most in a single season since 2019. Head Coach Mike McCarthy talked about how Smith’s 2023 campaign was probably the best since he came to Dallas in 2020.

However, injuries have plagued Smith in the back half of his career. He has not played a full regular season since 2015, when Kellen Moore was still a quarterback on the team’s roster. The constant uncertainty of how long Smith’s health would last put a larger emphasis on the depth at offensive line, but without having the same production.

Given the depth of top-tier offensive tackle prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, that could have prompted the front office to move forward without Smith. ESPN’s Mel Kiper mocked Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims to Dallas at Pick No. 24.

If this is in fact the end for the Cowboys and Smith, he leaves behind a storied legacy that should be Ring of Honor worthy and a possible Hall of Fame member. The two time All-Pro and eight time Pro Bowler will be leaving a gaping hole along the Dallas offensive line and leaves just Zack Martin as the last remaining member of the dominant lines in 2014 and 2016.

How the Cowboys replace Smith if he leaves remains to be seen, but finding someone to follow in the massive footsteps left behind by the Hall of Fame 2010’s All Decade tackle is a high bar to meet.