The Cowboys got a durable, savvy veteran with free agent Eric Kendricks’ signing

The Dallas Cowboys have done much in free agency, and that’s to be expected. We know this team isn’t active early so they are right on schedule. And when they do make moves, they are usually of the low-cost bridge player variety. So, it makes perfect sense that their first outside free agent acquisition would be linebacker Eric Kendricks.

Last offseason, Kendricks signed a two-year, $13.25 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, but was released a couple of weeks ago, allowing them to get out of the $5 million he would’ve been owed this year. Ever since hearing that Kendricks was released, he’s been linked to the Cowboys because of his experience playing with his former head coach Mike Zimmer during their time together in Minnesota. It’s also worth noting that Kendricks was an official pre-draft visitor back in 2015 so the team had their eye on him even back then.

Kendricks is 32 years old and has played nine years in the league. He had an All-Pro season back in 2019. He’s not the same player he was at his peak, but he has proven year in and year out that he can be a reliable linebacker in this league. While some of the younger free agent linebackers are going for a much higher cost (Jordan Brooks $8.75M, Kenneth Murray $7.75M, Josey Jewell $7.5M, and Devin White $7.5M), the Cowboys landed Kendricks for the incredibly low price of one-year, $2.5 million with incentives and bonuses that can be up to $3.5 million. For what it’s worth, Kendricks had more tackles than any of those other free agents listed.

It’s hard not to be happy about this move regardless of what you think they’ll get out of him as it will hardly strain the Cowboys' budget, but we wanted to dive a little deeper and try to figure out what this veteran linebacker has to offer this football team.

Veteran leadership

Adding a Zimmer guy to the defense is great for obvious reasons. He knows what to expect and can be a great asset in helping the young players meet those expectations. When you look at the Cowboys linebacker group, it consists of young players like Damone Clark, DeMarvion Overshown (who’s yet to make his official NFL debut), and possibly even a rookie from this year’s draft class. Having a seasoned vet like Kendricks to teach Zimmer’s system to younger players is paramount. Just his advising skills alone will be worth his weight in gold.

While practice habits and preparation will be helpful, there will be nothing more valuable than his ability to communicate on the field. The Cowboys' linebacker group really suffered in this department last season as there were many examples where they were just out of position and got washed out leading to big runs. Relying on Clark and another youngster Markquese Bell to diagnose pre-snap information wasn’t a winning formula for them last year. Having a nine-year veteran will provide the linebacker group with much more of a fighting chance.

Reliable performance

Speaking of fight, that is what you get with Kendricks. This guy is a relentless pursuer who always finds a way to the ball. He offers good lateral agility and can oftentimes be found sneaking his way through traffic, but Kendricks won’t wow you with his athleticism. His bread and butter comes from his high football IQ and instincts.

He’s a very smart player and has a good sense of what’s coming. He’ll be very helpful in alerting his teammates. His ability to quickly diagnose will get his body moving in the right direction. Kendricks is a patient player who doesn’t get caught taking the cheese as he’s more of a savvy seeker, always knowing where the play is going and always taking the shortest route to get there.

His skill set is versatile. The processing and maneuvering make him a good run-stopper, but he also does a good job sitting in coverage. Keeping his eyes on the quarterback and maintaining happy feet, Kendricks will cover his area and then close once the opportunity comes. He’s not a huge impact player as a pass rusher but will contribute some in small doses. When you compare his efficiency to say, the LB the Eagles just signed, Devin White, it’s hard not to think the Cowboys got a much better deal.

Availability is ability

We know this is a cliché phrase that Jerry Jones throws around, but it is actually rather important for this one. The Cowboys have had some issues keeping their linebacker general on the field in recent years. Starting with Sean Lee and then carrying over to Leighton Vander Esch, their top guys have missed some extensive time over the years.

That is not the case with Kendricks. This guy is always on the field. Over his nine years in the league, he’s averaged 14.7 games per year, playing in 90% of the games over his career. He has never missed more than five games in any season during his playing career, and only one time did he miss more than two games in a season and that was back in 2020 when he dealt with a hamstring injury.

With older veterans, this can be a slippery slope, but it’s good to note that the Cowboys aren’t going into this with a player who’s had trouble staying on the field. This is an important element because the Cowboys linebacker group brings about a lot of uncertainty and having a true veteran linebacker consistently on the field is very important for this defense.