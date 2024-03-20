Dallas Cowboys 2024 mock draft: Offense leads the way after trading down

The lack of activity in the first week of free agency has a lot of Dallas Cowboys fans once again in an uproar. Dallas has a lot of roster holes they need to fill and so far they have more subtractions than they do additions, leaving them to rely heavily on hitting on their 2024 draft picks.

The Cowboys currently have a total of seven draft picks. Due to the trade for Trey Lance, they don't currently have a fourth-round draft pick. Considering they need to find starting replacements for Tyron Smith, Tyler Biadasz, and a backfield mate for Rico Dowdle after Tony Pollard’s exit, as well as fortifying the depth that several other positions, they need to hit on more of their picks than they miss.

Because of all of that, it wouldn't be surprising to see them trade down to accumulate more draft capital when the 2024 NFL Draft picks off in April. Today, we are going to explore that possibility and attempt to address their "roster needs".

*TRADE*

Baltimore Ravens receive 1.24, draft LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Dallas Cowboys receive 1.30, 3.93

1.30 - OC Graham Barton, Duke

Graham Barton played left tackle at Duke and could survive as a blindside protector at the next level. However, the consensus is he has Pro Bowl potential if kicked inside to guard or center. With the Cowboys he would be a plug-and-play starter from Day 1 as Tyler Biadasz' replacement. His mauler mentality and athletic ability immediately upgrades Dallas' OL and his versatility to play multiple positions is a bonus as well.

2.56 - WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington

Wide receiver could be a sneaky "need" for the Cowboys, especially after releasing Michael Gallup. Ja'Lynn Polk will not only erase that need, but also upgrade Dallas' entire receiving corps. The 6'2", 205-pound WR is exactly what they need playing alongside CeeDee Lamb. Polk is a legit deep threat, a nuanced route runner, and one of the better contested catch receivers in the entire 2024 draft class.

Ja'Lynn Polk is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 8.78 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 382 out of 3121 WR from 1987 to 2024.



Pro day pending.https://t.co/eIPVt0o1Gk pic.twitter.com/NQATAmagtN — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 16, 2024

3.87 - RB Jaylen Wright, Tennessee

Jaylen Wright's explosiveness and burst make him a homerun threat any time he touches the ball. He has the potential be just as good, if not better, as Tony Pollard as a rookie from Day 1. The 5'11", 210-pound RB is just 20 years old and is entering the NFL without any past injury concerns. With him, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis, and Hunter Luepke the Cowboys would have a intriguing young stable of running backs.

Jaylen Wright is a RB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.75 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 44 out of 1745 RB from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/ps5ntoHNxK pic.twitter.com/UU7H7Qp0w9 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

3.93 - OL Brandon Coleman, TCU

At 6'6", 320-pounds, Brandon Coleman is a versatile offensive lineman the Cowboys should already be relatively familiar with. The local prospect played all across the offensive line during his time at TCU and could do the same with the Cowboys. He has the prototypical size, length (34 inch arms), and athleticism to potentially step in as Tyron Smith's replacement or at LG if Dallas chooses to kick Tyler Smith back outside again.

Brandon Coleman is a OG prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.98 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 4 out of 1421 OG from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/slADO9t93E pic.twitter.com/98ZTjfNEG5 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2024

5.174 - DE Xavier Thomas, Clemson

After watching both Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler follow Dan Quinn and sign with the Washington Commanders in free agency, the Cowboys are looking a little thin behind DeMarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons, and Sam Williams at defensive end. Xavier Thomas has some intriguing qualities worth investing in and would provide some much-needed depth plus special teams value for the Cowboys at this point in the draft.

Xavier Thomas is a DE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 8.09 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 323 out of 1685 DE from 1987 to 2024.



Pro day pending.https://t.co/P0nywPfzfS pic.twitter.com/C6inaJc9Ii — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 19, 2024

6.216 - LB Curtis Jacobs, Penn State

Even after signing Eric Kendricks to become their new starting middle linebacker, the Cowboys can still stand to add some more depth at the position. At 6'1", 240-pounds, Curtis Jacobs has the size and athleticism Mike Zimmer seems to prefer at the MLB position in his defensive scheme. He's already met with the Cowboys informally at the combine, making him someone we know they already have somewhat of an interest in.

Curtis Jacobs is a LB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.72 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 346 out of 2686 LB from 1987 to 2024.



Official pro day times pending.https://t.co/kNshkPlYCU pic.twitter.com/FL5GopXXQb — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 17, 2024

6.234 - DT Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State

The Cowboys would preferably target the defensive tackle position earlier than this, but unfortunately that's not the way this mock draft played out. Despite that, Jaden Crumedy is an intriguing DT prospect the Cowboys could show an interest in the later part of the draft. The 6'3", 301-defensive tackle is a run-stuffer who would provide some much-needed depth at the position and hopefully help fix Dallas' run defense woes.

Jaden Crumedy is a DT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.62 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 225 out of 1620 DT from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/Qg3sPDz2Ja pic.twitter.com/DBTm2vASqj — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 29, 2024

6.244 - CB Qwan'tez Stiggers, Toronto (CFL)

Last year Deuce Vaughn joining the Cowboys was the feel-good story of the draft, but that would pale in comparison to drafting Qwan'tez Stiggers. His story alone makes you want to root for the guy, but it's his intriguing athleticism/skill set that would make him a welcomed addition to the Cowboys CB room. The 5'11", 203-pound CB was the Rookie of the Year in the CFL last year and has the ability to be a solid contributor.