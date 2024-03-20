Tyron Smith officially signed with the New York Jets on Monday. The image is rather upsetting.

News first broke of Smith’s intentions to join Gang Green last Friday night, and when he signed the longest-tenured member of the Dallas Cowboys walked out the door. To say he is among the most accomplished players in team history, especially throughout The Drought, would be putting it lightly.

The domino effect of Smith’s departure is one we explored recently, but this is the new reality for the Cowboys and we simply have to deal with it.

On the subject of deals, the details of Smith’s with the Jets emerged on Tuesday morning. Albert Breer notes here that Smith has $6.5M guaranteed this year. He carries another $5.75M in Likely To Be Earned incentives which make his cap hit for the year $12.25M total. Over The Cap’s Nick Korte did a great job of explaining the situation in his tweet.

Tyron Smith played 71.5% of the snaps in 2023, so the 1st/2nd split here is that the 1st set is classified as Likely To Be Earned, & the 2nd is Not Likely To Be Earned.



Smith reportedly has $2M in base salary with the other $4.5M coming in as a signing bonus which is how we reach $6.5M, but the additional $5.75M that goes towards his yearly cap number comes from those Likely To Be Earned incentives.

For those unaware, the LTBE incentives must count towards a team’s salary cap for the year in question. If, in this example, Smith does not hit one or another then the Jets will be reimbursed with salary cap space a year from now. But on the subject of a year from now, that is where the Not Likely To Be Earned incentives are allocated. The remaining $6.25M in incentives only counts against the Jets’ salary cap if Smith hits them and once again that would be their 2025 cap, not this year’s.

When you look at it this way, the case can be made that Dallas should have been in on signing Smith. It is possible they felt like it was just time to move on given the injury history Smith has had for several years with 2023 as the significant outlier. There is definitely some logic to that.

But there is also enormous logic towards keeping him, especially if the goal is to compete at the highest level in 2024. His departure only exacerbates the difficulty in rebuilding the offensive line and there are surely going to be some growing paints associated with the process. You would think that you would not want that going on when you are trying to end a drought that will officially reach 30 years if the 2024 team does not properly stand in the way.

Technically, the Cowboys do not have the cap space available to accommodate a deal like this, but as we learned once again on Monday they can create space just about whenever they want.