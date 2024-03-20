Cowboys news: Dallas loses free agent Johnathan Hankins to Seattle

The Cowboys lose another free agent.

The Dallas Cowboys have seen another free agent head in a different direction this offseason as veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins has signed with the Seattle Seahawks – ending his two-year run in Dallas. Hankins will reunite with former Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde, who is now the defensive coordinator for the Seahawks under new head coach Mike MacDonald. Acquired in the middle of the 2022 season in exchange for a sixth-round pick, Hankins played in 19 games for the Cowboys in two seasons and accounted for 37 tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks. His only time off the field came when he suffered an ankle injury in December 2023 and missed three games. His presence would end up being sorely missed by the Dallas defensive front as the team would lose two of those three games while giving up an average of 160.7 rushing yards per game. You’ve now seen what the Cowboys’ run defense looks like with and without Hankins, so any thoughts on trying to re-sign him would have made a lot of sense for Dallas. Since joining the club via trade in October 2022, the veteran, big-bodied nose tackle has reminded the Cowboys of what it means to have an interior defensive lineman eating up double teams and being a brick wall that halts running backs in their tracks; and he’s ultimately the reason they decided to use a first-round pick on Mazi Smith — reminded of the benefits of valuing the role.

Same as it ever was.

“I’ve always been of the ilk that you, in this first couple of days of free agency, you pay good players like they’re great, you pay average players like they’re good, and so on and so forth,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said. “Because the market’s inflated in our mind. That’s one opinion. The way I look at things, too. I’ve always said it: Player acquisition is 365 days a year. It’s not just the first or second or third day of free agency.” Jones has said something like that for years now, and it’s almost as if nobody wants to believe him. Dallas had long desired to keep its own players rather than get heavily involved in free agency. Last year, the Cowboys paid up to retain All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs and right tackle Terence Steele. This year, they drew lines on how much money they could pay Smith, Pollard, Biadasz and Armstrong and did not budge. The departures might not be over. Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins might leave. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who is recovering from shoulder surgery, could sign elsewhere, too. The Cowboys could certainly add cost-effective players in the coming days and weeks, but they are hanging their hat on their ability to draft. Since vice president of player personnel Will McClay took over the draft in 2014, Dallas has had 13 draft picks named to at least one Pro Bowl. “It’s not frustrating because it means we’ve done a good job with the draft,” Jones said, adding, “that’s a sign in my mind that our organization — Will and the scouting department and the coaches that have been through here — we’ve done our job of developing players.”

A tribute to the big man, Tyron Smith.

Al Harris got a promotion. Both he and Mike McCarthy comment.

On Tuesday, Harris’ promotion was confirmed by a statement from head coach Mike McCarthy. “Al has been such an impactful member of our coaching staff and team,” McCarthy said. “I’m looking forward to his leadership in this expanded role. He’s a highly effective mentor and motivator, and our entire team will benefit from him taking this elevated step.” Harris will continue to coach the secondary, pulling double-duty for Dallas. “I appreciate Coach McCarthy and the Cowboys for entrusting me with the responsibility of assisting the head coach in our pursuit of winning championships,” Harris responded. “We have a strong and talented group that is capable of achieving our goals ... I am grateful for the opportunity to continue what we began in 2020.”

Stephon Gilmore is still a free agent, but instead of returning to Dallas, could he go back to New England?

How else might they aid the defense? By adding another boundary corner. As it so happens, there’s one sitting out there in free agency, unsigned as of Monday night. While Stephon Gilmore’s stated preference is to return to the Dallas Cowboys, where he provided a much-needed boost for Jerry Jones’ defense last season, a source told MassLive the veteran corner was open to all options, including another go-round with the Patriots. Granted, he’ll be 34 when the season starts. He also won’t come cheaply - Pro Football Focus projects a Gilmore deal at one year, $10 million - but the Patriots have the cash, the cap space, and the need. And Gilmore can still play. He remains an effective outside corner. Beyond that, there’s so much more he can provide the Patriots. At the top of their corner depth chart, they have an up-and-coming star in Christian Gonzalez, who plays out on the boundary along with veteran Jonathan Jones. The trouble is that Jones is better suited inside. Ditto Marcus Jones, who will be returning after spending most of last year on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Gilmore would be a terrific co-pilot playing opposite Gonzalez.

