Dallas Cowboys address needs in 7-round mock draft

The Dallas Cowboys entered free agency with some holes to address on the roster. Entering week two of free agency, the Cowboys have even more holes to fill as they have lost several players to opposing teams.

Here is where the Dallas Cowboys stand after the news of Rico Dowdle returning to the team.



Throughout recent memory, the Cowboys front office have focused on building the majority of their roster through the NFL Draft. So David Howman, Brandon Clements, and myself decided to do a seven-round mock draft for the team on our recent episode of ‘The Writer’s Block.’ We used PFF’s draft simulator.

Round 1, No. 24: Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson

One of the key free agents the team lost this past week was C Tyler Biadasz. The former Cowboys starting center decided to sign with the Washington Commanders, who offered him a three-year, $30 million contract. With our first selection for the Cowboys we addressed this need by selecting Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson. The 6’3”, 328-pound center enters the draft as arguably the best prospect on the interior of the offensive line. As a junior this past season, he won the 2023 Rimington Trophy, given to the best center in college football. Powers-Johnson excels with his athletic ability and strong hands in blocking. He is fluid at the position and combined with his strength makes him a great run and pass blocker.

While selecting a center in the first round of the draft may bring skepticism, Powers-Johnson is worthy of the pick. He is a top prospect at his position and the last time the Cowboys selected a center in the first round, they selected Travis Frederick. Truthfully, the offensive line in Dallas has never truly been the same since Frederick abruptly retired, and prioritizing the position could be a step in the right direction of bringing that dominance back.

Round 2, No. 56: South Carolina WR Xavier Legette

The Cowboys could use another explosive wide receiver across from CeeDee Lamb. The team released Michael Gallup, and Brandin Cooks is getting older. Fortunately, this year’s draft class is one of the deepest at the position. There is a strong possibility the team could find a player in round two who is talented enough to challenge for WR2 on the team. With South Carolina’s Xavier Legette still on the board, it felt like too good of a fit to pass up.

Legette was the Gamecock’s leading receiver last season, totaling 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns on 71 receptions. He consistently beat coverage while making use of his size and strength during one-on-one battles in coverage and using his powerful hands to come down with the catch. He showed off his sneaky speed at the NFL Combine, running a 4.39 second 40-yard dash. Legette has the skill-set to come in and be and immediately contribute in this Cowboys offense, making him the right pick in the second round.

Round 3, No. 87: Florida State RB Trey Benson

With the Dallas Cowboys losing Tony Pollard in free agency, they suddenly have a big need at the running back position. While the team did re-sign Rico Dowdle to a contract on Monday, it would still be beneficial for the Cowboys to look at adding a running back in the draft.

In round three, the selection we decided to make for the Cowboys is Florida State running back Trey Benson. Benson had a spectacular season with the Seminoles in 2023, averaging 5.8 yards per carry and rushing for 14 touchdowns. Benson impressed in college with his combination of size, power, and explosiveness. At 6’0” and 216 lbs, Benson has good size for the position. He also impressed at the NFL combine with a 4.39 40-yard dash.

Benson has the talent and skillset to compete to be the RB1 on the Cowboys by week one. Selecting him in the third round would be a cheap-yet-effective way to improve the running back room.

Round 5, No. 173: LSU DT Jordan Jefferson

One of the Cowboys Achilles heels over the last several seasons has been their inability to stop the run. The Cowboys should address this need by selecting LSU DT Jordan Jefferson in the fifth round. Jefferson is 6’3” and 313 pounds and impressed at the NFL Combine. He ran a 4.7 second 40-yard dash, had a 31” vertical, and benched 34 reps. He also made Bruce Feldman’s Freak List, ranking 71st. He noted that Jefferson was able to bench 495 pounds, power-clean 395 pounds, and squat an astonishing 695 pounds.

When drafting on day three of the NFL draft, teams are looking for a ‘diamond in the rough.’ A guy who may be overlooked but has the potential to be something big in the right system. Jefferson brings a vigorous motor and a tenacity that would fit well in Mike Zimmer’s system.

Round 6, No. 216: Penn St. LB Curtis Jacobs

The Dallas Cowboys hit a homerun when they last drafted a linebacker out of Penn State, with Micah Parsons turning out to be one of the best players in the league. This late in the draft however, a simple single or double would do the trick.

LB Curtis Jacobs has a very different skillset than Parsons. He made a name for himself in college as a capable coverage linebacker and a sure-tackler in open space. He displayed good range and closing speed when tackling an opposing ball-carrier. One of his flaws is he has not proven himself to be an elite pass rusher. However, the Cowboys don’t need that from him.

Jacobs is 6’1” and 238 pounds. He ran an impressive 4.58 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. He secured 50 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries last season. This late in the draft, Jacobs provides high upside with a low cost.

Curtis Jacobs is a LB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.72 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 346 out of 2686 LB from 1987 to 2024.



Round 7, No. 233: Holy Cross G C.J. Hansen

At 6’5” and 300 pounds, Holy Cross right guard C.J. Hansen is a offensive line prospect with promising physical traits. He was impactful for the Crusaders last season by being extremely light on his feet and succeeding in his balance and leverage. He was able to use this skill-set when moving to the second level as a run blocker, proving to be agile as a blocker. He plays with a mean streak and a tenacity that you love to see in offensive lineman.

He still feels like a work in progress in terms of his technique. He also did not consistently face pro-level competition playing at Holy Cross throughout his collegiate career. However, he played a total of 695 snaps last season and allowed no sacks at the right guard position. Picking offensive line depth can never be a bad thing, and maybe Hansen could improve his technique with the right coaching and be a reliable backup for the Dallas Cowboys.

Round 7, No. 244: James Madison DE Jalen Green

With the final pick in our Cowboys mock draft, we went with a low-risk and high-potential draft pick in James Madison DE Jalen Green. The Dallas Cowboys have already lost two backup defensive ends this offseason in free agency with both Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler Jr joining the Washington Commanders to reunite with Dan Quinn.

Much like offensive line depth, a team can never truly have too many bodies on the defensive line. Green dominated for the Dukes in 2023, registering an astonishing 15.5 sacks for the team. If that wasn’t impressive enough, he did it in just nine games. Unfortunately, Green suffered a season-ending knee injury. In those nine games he also accumulated 21 tackles for loss. At 6’1”, 245 pounds, Green offers big size for his position but lacks elite-level athleticism. However, he makes up for it with his pass-rush moves and technique that allows him to get to the quarterback.

While it is fair to say that the competition Green played against at James Madison is not up to par with the competition he will face in the NFL, the Cowboys all-time leader in sacks (DeMarcus Ware) played his collegiate career at Troy University. By no means does this imply Green has the potential to be Ware, but it is a testament to the fact skilled pass-rushers can come from smaller schools. Worst-case scenario, Green is a camp body who provides insurance as a backup to the defensive line. Best-case scenario, he could find a spot in the rotation on Sundays.

If the Cowboys draft class looks similar to this, several needs would be addressed and the team could continue competing at a high level in 2024.