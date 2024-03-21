Rico Dowdle fills hole at running back, provides insurance against draft disaster

Rico Dowdle’s name wasn’t on the marquee for the Dallas Cowboys’ 2024 free agents. He wasn’t even the focus at running back with Tony Pollard’s contract also expiring. But now back on a one-year deal, Dowdle has a chance to be an important role player, and perhaps even more depending on how the rest of the offseason goes.

After two years of disappointing injuries, Dowdle finally stayed available and served as the primary backup to Pollard in 2023. He averaged 4.1 yards per carry, a tenth better than Pollard’s average, and showed consistent ability to get dirty yards with his tough running style. He also showed versatility out of the backfield, chipping in 17 receptions despite a limited share of snaps.

Dowdle’s new deal in Dallas is for just $1.26 million and allows him to stay in a system he knows. He’ll be a solid, affordable option for RB2 at the minimum next season no matter who else the Cowboys bring in, whether it’s free agency or the more likely route of the 2024 NFL Draft. Dowdle can also serve as a good mentor for any rookie addition, having earned his stripes from the undrafted ranks and through special teams. He made the team in 2020, and remains with it today, for being a well-rounded and detail-oriented back.

With Pollard’s departure to Tennessee, the Cowboys’ lack of activity in free agency at running back suggests they’re focused on adding through the draft. It makes sense; get fresh, young legs on a cheap four-year rookie contract and spend your cap dollars elsewhere. But while it’s a fiscally sound strategy, it comes with the risks that you may not get the running back you want on draft weekend or that he won’t be ready for a featured role immediately.

This is where Dowdle’s return makes things better. He’s an upgrade over Malik Davis or Deuce Vaughn, offering more experience and proven skills, and he’s a guy you could be comfortable with getting more touches in 2024 if your draft plan doesn’t work out. It’s not like your $10 million, franchise-tagged RB did anything better with his opportunities last season, so would Dowdle at 10% of the cost be any worse?

Sure, we’d have loved a big-name signing or would get excited about one of the top names from the 2024 draft class. That second option may yet happen. But even if it does, Rico Dowdle is more than just another body at the running back position. He can fill roles on offense and special teams while providing some much-needed insurance. The Cowboys' next starting RB may not be here yet, but at least they now have a guy who’d provide some intrigue if given the chance.