Cowboys news: Brock Hoffman ready to seize his chance at the center position

The Cowboys’ backup lineman has the “next man up” mentality.

While the Dallas Cowboys offseason has been chaotic for some, for others it’s been rather consistent since the abrupt end to the 2023 season in January. Of those in the latter group, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more consistent daily routine than what Brock Hoffman has been experiencing in the last two months. Whether it’s training in Frisco with renowned offensive line trainer Duke Manyweather, doing pilates twice a week – something he described as one of the hardest workouts of his life – or being in the facility at the crack of dawn to get a workout in, Hoffman has been training relentlessly in recent weeks to take the next step going into his third season. That routine caught a minor break last Thursday when he participated in the team’s first ever STEM event for local Boys & Girls Club students at The Star where he ran a station teaching kids how to properly snap the ball. It was a fitting station for Hoffman, who took on the responsibility of starting at center early in the season against Arizona last year and is now staring at an open job in the middle of the Cowboys’ offensive line going into the offseason after the departure of Tyler Biadasz. What may have seemed small on the surface, Hoffman’s community effort was a clear depiction of the biggest thing he is working towards this offseason. “It’s on my mind every day right now, to be honest with you,” Hoffman said about the open starting spot. “I’m training like I’m ready to be that guy. I’m humbled. I’ve done everything that I’ve had to do. I’ve faced some adversity, being cut off the practice squad. I feel like that’s all led to this moment, and I’m ready to do what I need to do to help this team win a championship.”

Stephen Jones’ explanation of free agency inactivity likely won’t please fans.

Over the first week of free agency, the Dallas Cowboys’ lack of action has left many scratching their heads. After owner Jerry Jones promised to go “all-in” earlier in the offseason, the Cowboys have been the quietest team in free agency so far. The only outside free agent they’ve signed is linebacker Eric Kendricks, and their re-signings have been relatively low-key as well. Meanwhile, key players such as Dorance Armstrong and Tony Pollard have moved on to sign multi-year deals with other teams. Even with Dallas not having much cap space, many fans have grown frustrated with the team’s quiet approach to free agency thus far. According to COO Stephen Jones, son of Jerry Jones, there’s a reason for that approach. The younger Jones cited an “inflated market” as a reason to stand pat in the early part of free agency. “I’ve always been of the ilk that you, in this first couple of days of free agency, you pay good players like they’re great, you pay average players like they’re good, and so on and so forth,” Stephen Jones said. “Because the market’s inflated in our mind. That’s one opinion.’’ [...] The NFL Draft is indeed Stephen’s explanatory go-to. Jones said it’s “not frustrating’’ to be a non-buyer “because it means we’ve done a good job with the draft. That’s a sign in my mind that our organization — Will (McClay) and the scouting department and the coaches that have been through here — we’ve done our job of developing players.” However, Stephen’s comments likely won’t change the way many Cowboys fans feel.

Some low-cost players may still be available in the Cowboys’ limited price range.

EDGE Carl Lawson With Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler Jr. both following Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders, a once-deep position has some depth concerns for the Cowboys. The Cowboys could go to the draft to address the need, but some veterans on the market could help right away. One that stands out as a fit is Carl Lawson. The 28-year-old has a connection to new Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. The defensive end played for Zimmer when the two were with the Cincinnati Bengals. Lawson left for the Jets in 2022 free agency and enjoyed his best season with seven sacks and 24 quarterback hits. However, he was a non-factor for the Jets defense this season. In Lawson’s defense, he dealt with injuries throughout the season and was limited to six games. The Jets also had a deep rotation of pass-rushers that made it hard for him to get on the field. RB J.K. Dobbins It’s no surprise that the Cowboys running back room will look different in 2024. The club re-signed Rico Dowdle, but that doesn’t complete the backfield. The 26-year-old isn’t ready to be the featured back in the offense. They’ll need more options to create a viable backfield by committee approach. That could mean adding a back through the draft, but it could also mean targeting a cheap, high potential free agent. J.K. Dobbins, who is a former second-round pick, fits that bill. He had a promising rookie campaign with 925 total yards and nine touchdowns but injuries have kept him from breaking out. This year, his season was ended by an Achilles tear one game into the season. Now Dobbins is still looking for a home and the Ravens have signed Derrick Henry. He should be willing to play on a one-year “prove-it” deal that could be beneficial for both parties.

A former Cowboys player has passed away.

Former Cowboys defensive lineman Don Smerek died on March 16 from cancer, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports. Smerek was 66. Smerek joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent from Nevada in 1981. He played seven seasons in Dallas and saw action in 69 games with four starts. He totaled 14.5 career sacks. “He was a great teammate, a great person,” Hall of Fame defensive lineman Randy White told Watkins. “He was just solid as a football player and I can always count on him. He would come in on third downs and rush the passer and the thing about Don as a football player, he was 100 percent.”

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Brandon Loree, David Howman, Brandon Clements and Chris Halling

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay and Joey Ickes

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.