It has been over a week since free agency officially began in the NFL and to date the Dallas Cowboys have only brought in one external player. Linebacker Eric Kendricks is the newest member of the team and one that many people predicted to join given his history with new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. It was not surprising to see Kendricks wind up in Dallas, but it was surprising with regards to how it happened.

Initially there were reports that Kendricks was going to join the San Francisco 49ers. But about 12 hours after those reports there was an about face as he decided to play for the Cowboys instead. Many wondered what led to Kendricks’ change of heart which he explained.

“I felt like it was a really hard decision,” Kendrick said on Friday after signing his one-year deal. “(The 49ers) are an excellent organization and wonderful program they have there. Ultimately, I wanted the opportunity to play MIKE and bet on myself. Especially at this point in my career, I have a lot left to prove. I feel great and I’m moving great. To be able to play MIKE with this defense, and the guys we have on this defense, it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass. I’m very happy with this decision.” “The level of detail and the amount of football that I learned with Zimm was tremendous,” Kendricks said. “I feel like I’ll never take that for granted and that’s why I’m back with him right now. Just being at the facility today, it’s all becoming real. I’m very excited to play, it’s obviously the sport I grew up playing. Love playing middle linebacker. I’m happy I’m able to be in Coach ZImm’s system again. It felt right.”

Eric Kendricks reportedly took less to play for the Cowboys over the 49ers

Kendricks decided to join the Cowboys even though his deal was relatively cheap. Recently the folks over at ESPN detailed all of free agency across the league and in their Cowboys write up they noted that Kendricks reportedly took less from Dallas to join them.

Marquee additions: Eric Kendricks (LB) Marquee subtractions: Tyron Smith (OT), Tony Pollard (RB), Dorance Armstrong (DE) Did the Cowboys hit their free agency goals? No, but free agency isn’t over. They were never going to pay big money for free agents, and they set their limits on where they would go on their own players. Now they have a roster that is not as good as the one that made the 2023 playoffs. One thing we heard: Word has it Kendricks took less from the Cowboys than he had from the 49ers. Call it the power of new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer or a major difference in cost of living and taxes between Texas and northern California. Biggest remaining roster hole: Just one? Losing Smith hurts the most of all their departures, so it looks like finding his replacement at left tackle in the first round of the draft is something of a must. They don’t have a starting tailback at the moment, so this will test the “You can find running backs anywhere” theory. — Todd Archer

While there is speculation over the money part, it seems Kendricks, as referenced above in his own explanation, felt like reuniting with Mike Zimmer and playing the MIKE linebacker in Dallas’ defense were the deciding factors for him.