Cowboys draft 2024: WR Xavier Legette scouting report

We continue our 2024 NFL Draft review of draft prospects that could interest the Dallas Cowboys. Today we are looking at wide receiver Xavier Legette from South Carolina.

Xavier Legette

WR - South Carolina Gamecocks

RS Senior

6 ft 1 in - 221 lbs.

In a casual viewing of the past NCAA season, I watched South Carolina against Mississippi State, and Xavier Legette caught was noteworthy as he scored from 76 yards out, a season-high. That’s the kind of play that got Legette on plenty of watch lists for the upcoming 2024 draft season. Throughout the season Legette would flash occasional big-play moments, but something seemed off.

Ladies & gentleman, Xavier Legette.



4.29 speed at 6’3 & 227 lbs.



2023 Stats:



82.8 PFF Grade

1,255 Receiving Yards

7 Touchdowns

17.7 Yards Per Reception

2% Drop Rate



Projection: Bottom 1st - 3rd round.



Potential draft target for the #Titans? pic.twitter.com/vcHKk3Ob6U — Tommy R. Callahan III (@yalltitanup) January 12, 2024

Upon deeper examination, he went through a rough stretch in what was his best year in college. He endured a stretch during which the Gamecocks went on a four-game losing streak, and in that time Legette averaged only 50 yards per game. Now, weeks from the draft, it was time to watch Legette on film to see where he stacks up. Here’s the rundown.

Positives:

Legette can play outside the numbers or in the slot and effectively gets separation on dig routes.

He gets to top speed within five yards and will quickly eat up the cushion on defensive backs playing in off-coverage. He also creates separation at the top of the route.

Legette has a good catch radius for his size and can leap above defenders to high-point the football at the catch point.

At times, Legette demonstrates quick hands against press coverage to get off the jam and can be an adequate screen blocker.

Will make difficult catches away from his body.

Negatives:

When given chances, Legette is not very elusive after the catch.

Although he can sometimes get off the line of scrimmage with relative ease, he struggled to get off the press coverage against a physical corner in Georgia’s Kamari Lassiter (projected second-round pick).

Legette had troubles with untimely drops caused by lapses in concentration (one caused a fumble for a score on a backward pass)

2023 was Legette’s best season as a collegiate player (1,255 yards), eclipsing a previous career-high of 167 yards, leading one to believe it could be a flash in the pan.

His best season came as a fifth-year senior, and he will turn 24 years old by the end of this season.