Cowboys news: Free agency takes a big bite out of the Dallas defensive line

The current players on the Cowboys’ defensive line will need to step up in 2024, regardless of what happens in the draft and free agency.

Whether there will be an addition to the unit in free agency and/or the 2024 NFL Draft is to-be-determined, but it wouldn’t change what’s going to be required of players like MaziSmith, Chauncey Golston, Sam Williams, and Junior Fehoko— or those on the fringes of the roster such as Durrell Johnson and Carl Davis, who will be clawing to retain a roster seat all summer. Smith, the team’s first-round pick in 2023, has the talent and strength to be a dominant force at nose tackle, but a drop in weight as a rookie and a slowed get-off hamstrung his performance, and it will be paramount that, without Hankins, Smith execute a 180-degree turn under the tutelage of Mike Zimmer. The run defense will all but depend on it, along with Golston helping Smith and Odighizuwa as both a run defender and pass rusher from the inside. Golston is entering a contract year, and that should provide added motivation to perform while many signs pointing to the 26-year-old getting plenty of opportunities to try and do so — having shown promise on more than one occasion behind the now-departed veterans. It’ll be a steeper slope to climb for Fehoko than that of Golston, considering the former didn’t earn any burn as a rookie last season, but that won’t be the case in Year 2. A fourth-round pick last April, Fehoko has a motor that won’t quit and simply needs to refine his technique, though it’ll be interesting to see if Zimmer views him more as a 3-tech (right of center) or support on the edge. And then there is Sam Williams, who now has a clear path to a lot more reps with the exit of Fowler, and Williams’ talent is as unique as it is aggressive. He’s proven capable in stopping the run, more than capable in rushing the passer and an ability to wreak havoc on special teams, but he’ll need to find balance between his aggression and drawing untimely penalties.

The only outside free agent the Cowboys have acquired so far, Eric Kendricks, may have taken a lesser deal to reunite with Mike Zimmer.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, “Word has it Kendricks took less from the Cowboys than he had from the 49ers.” Kendricks signed a one-year deal with Dallas worth up to $3.5 million, per Archer. Kendricks initially agreed to a one-year deal with the 49ers before pivoting and signing with the Cowboys. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer “wanted Kendricks to help run his defense” and that the veteran linebacker “preferred to play in Dallas.” Kendricks explained his decision to join America’s Team after putting pen-to-paper on his one-year deal, per Nick Eatman of the team website: “I felt like it was a really hard decision. (The 49ers) are an excellent organization and wonderful program they have there. Ultimately, I wanted the opportunity to play MIKE and bet on myself. Especially at this point in my career, I have a lot left to prove. I feel great and I’m moving great. To be able to play MIKE with this defense, and the guys we have on this defense, it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass. I’m very happy with this decision.” Kendricks, a 2015 second-round pick of the Vikings, spent the first eight years of his career in Minnesota, and Zimmer was his head coach for seven of those seasons.

Despite slow start to free agency, Cowboys are still favored to win the NFC East according to BetOnline.ag.

The latest Power Rankings from NFL.com were released on Wednesday and yes, the Cowboys have fallen from the last rankings that were released after the Super Bowl in February. At the same time, the Cowboys are still the NFC East favorite per BetOnline_ag ... Those odds? Dallas Cowboys 11/10 (+110) Philadelphia Eagles 13/10 (+130) New York Giants 9/1 (+900) Washington Commanders 10/1 (+1000) How can that be? What are the critics (us included) missing? Maybe it starts with still being a “top-10 team.’’ In the aforementioned NFL.com rankings? While the top five teams have remained the same with Kansas City, San Francisco, Baltimore, Detroit and Buffalo holding the Nos. 1-5 spots respectively, the Cowboys, who were No. 6 in February, have fallen to No. 10. No. 10 Dallas Cowboys - 2023 Record: 12-5 “The Cowboys have lost quite a bit early on, including two starting offensive linemen, their starting running back, two pass rushers who combined for nearly 700 snaps in 2023, plus depth in other spots. Can Dallas fill all those voids simply through the draft, even with the team currently set to pick at the ends of most rounds? Given the limited salary-cap space available, the Cowboys might have to make a cheap but smart veteran addition or two along the way. “The need at running back should be the easiest to meet, even if this year does not feature a banner draft class at that position. Dallas will have to work to address the other holes. It’s understandable that some Cowboys fans are on edge this offseason.” While Dallas’ “all-in” strategy has it falling four spots since the last rankings, the dreaded and feared Philadelphia Eagles have jumped ahead to No. 6 after their early offseason moves.

A return to New England may be an alternative option for Cowboys’ free agent Stephon Gilmore.

In New England, they’re talking about Gilmore as a mentor to second-year cornerback Christian Gonzalez. And some of that same logic applies in Dallas, where starting corners Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland have surely learned a great deal from locker-room leader Gilmore. But at this point in his career, he’s earned the right to have his decision be based on “contention vs. contract.’’ In other words, chase the money if he wishes. Or chase a ring. Or, ideally, both. Gilmore is dealing with a rehab from shoulder surgery that figures to limit him until training camp, and that may be why big offers have yet to flood in. But he’s a good player and a good teammate ... and right now, both Dallas and New England could use a lot of both of those things.

