Cowboys draft 2024: C Zach Frazier scouting report

We continue our 2024 NFL Draft review of draft prospects that could interest the Dallas Cowboys. Today we are looking at center Zach Frazier from West Virginia.

Zach Frazier

Center

West Virginia Mountaineers

Senior

3-star recruit

6’3”

313 lbs

Hands- 10 7/8” (92%)

Arm Length- 32 1/4” (32%)

Highest graded Centers from Week 4:



Luke Wypler: 80.7

Mike Novitsky: 78.0

Zach Frazier: 77.4 pic.twitter.com/jlZt8ATRLu — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 26, 2022

History:

Before enrolling at West Virginia, Frazier was a heavyweight wrestler in high school and became a four-time state champion. He was awarded a three-star recruit rating and joined West Virginia in 2020.

In his freshman year, Frazier started immediately and played a total of 626 snaps on offense. He played left guard primarily but also played 84 snaps at center. On 368 passing plays, Frazier allowed 17 pressures and only one sack.

In 2021, Frazier played exclusively at center and would not relinquish the position for the rest of his college career. He played 524 passing snaps and allowed 12 pressures and one sack. His only sack allowed in 2021 came during the final game of the year against Minnesota.

In 2022 during his junior year, Frazier played in all 12 games, all at center. On 478 passing plays he allowed 12 pressures and three sacks. His run blocking was exceptional and on West Virginia’s heavy run scheme, he led the team and took a huge leap in his technique.

During his senior year, Frazier played in 12 games missing the teams Bowl game due to a broken fibula requiring surgery in the offseason. Before the untimely injury, Frazier was having a career season allowing only seven pressures and zero sacks on the year.

Here's my OL top 10 draft prospects:



1. Notre Dame- Joe Alt

2. Penn State- Olu Fashanu

3. Oregon State- Taliese Fuaga

4. Arizona- Jordan Morgan

5. Washington- Troy Fautanu

6. Alabama- J.C. Latham

7. Georgia-Amarius Mims

8. Oregon- JPJ

9. West Va- Zach Frazier

10. Duke-Graham… — Matt Owen (@ProfessorO_NFL) March 19, 2024

2023 Statistics:

806 Total snaps

359 Passing snaps

7 Pressures Allowed

0 Sacks Allowed

4 Penalties

NFL Combine/Pro Day:

N/A

"I’m going to be the ultimate pro both on and off the field."@zfrazier54 is rising up draft boards. Get to know him better by checking out his interview with @JustinM_NFL.#NFLDrafthttps://t.co/jPfYCPhsNb — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) March 16, 2024

Awards:

First-team All-Big 12 (2023)

First-team All-Big 12 (2022)

Second-team All-Big 12 (2021)

Scorecard:

Overall- 88.4

Speed- 72

Acceleration- 69

Agility- 63

Strength- 88

Pass Blocking- 80

Run Blocking- 82

Discipline- 86

THE GOOD:

His wrestling background is very evident on film. Looks very comfortable when engaged and mirroring looks effortless.

Fire hydrant build and squatty gives him low center of gravity.

Quick processor pre and post-snap. Good communicator with his fellow offensive line players.

Elite hand technique and grip ensures he’s able to sustain blocks and control defenders consistently.

Exhibits good ability to get to the second level and hit combo-blocks.

Powerful at the point of attack and can displace defenders with great leverage.

Has a good level of aggression on run plays.

THE BAD:

Will bend at the waist far too often which negates his power.

Lowers his head and stares at the floor on random plays.

Short arms lowers his block radius. This is especially concerning when facing a defender with high degrees of explosiveness who can edge around him quickly.

Run-blocking can waiver due to arm length which ends in him bear-hugging defenders.

Has below average timing with his hand strikes.

Lateral movement can be slow due to hip tightness.

THE FIT:

Zach Frazier went from state champion in high school as a wrestler to one of West Virginia’s most effective inside offensive linemen. He’s shown a great ability to command the line both pre-snap and post-snap which is a huge positive in illustrating his preparedness for life in the NFL. His ability to anchor and be efficient in the run game certifies him as both an intelligent and powerful blocker.

His biggest issue is with arm length. To be left on an island to maintain the pocket in pass protection is a recipe for failure when given his lack of reach and requirement to stay close to his assignment.

His physical limitations land him outside the first round, but his intelligence and solid blocking technique cannot be overlooked. Add to the fact he also enters the draft with a degree of versatility having played guard and center in college, Frazier makes for an enticing prospect. Any team utilizing his skills and able to scheme away from his deficiencies should expect a return in a player that can start quickly and succeed at the position for a long time.

I enjoy offensive linemen who mix technique and strength with a singular desire to disrespect their opponents, and that's why West Virginia center Zach Frazier is a personal favorite. pic.twitter.com/yBmgFVwuop — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 13, 2024

COMPARISON:-

Tyler Biadasz, Washington Commanders

GRADE:

Mid second-round grade

CONSENSUS RANKING:

41st

(Consensus ranking based on the average ranking from 90 major scoring services)