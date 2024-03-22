Wide receiver D.J. Chark could be a good low-risk addition to the Cowboys’ offense

It’s mid-March and the Dallas Cowboys still have plenty of work to do to make this a successful offseason. Adding a veteran wide receiver is one of the many things that should be left on Dallas’ to-do list before the draft in April.

With the Cowboys’ lack of draft capital and unwillingness to spend more than a few million a year on any outside free agent, Dallas will need to look at some under-the-radar options to complement CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks. One potential option is former second-round pick D.J. Chark. The former LSU Tiger played last season with the Carolina Panthers, totaling 35 receptions for 525 yards, an average of 15 Y/R, and five touchdowns.

Not as fast as DPJ, but offers more juice than Reynolds. Tracks the ball well, uses late hands to maximize windows, and knows how to work the boundary



Throughout his career, Chark has been known for his game-breaking speed. At the combine back in 2018, he ran a 4.34 40-yard dash, showing off his superb quickness. At age 27, the wideout may not be able to consistently display this ability for 35-40 plays a game throughout a full season, but he still can pull it out when needed if given limited opportunities.

Last season in Carolina, Chark had a YBC/R of 13.0 or higher eight times, including being over 18.0 in three games. One of his biggest problems with the Panthers is they simply expected him to be something he is not. In Dallas, Chark wouldn’t need to be a number one or two option like the Panthers needed him to be. The 27-year-old could play 15-20 snaps a game, and serve as a deep threat, potentially taking the top off of opposing defenses.

Pro Football Focus projects Chark to earn a two-year, $13M deal. While this number may have seemed likely before free agency opened in early March, it’s hard to see him getting this number now. Chark will likely earn a deal similar to the one-year, $4M deal K.J. Osborn and Noah Brown got this spring.

Chark would bring some big-time upside to Dallas’ offense if the Cowboys were to sign him. Dallas is going to be bargain shopping, and the veteran wideout would be a great low-risk addition to consider.