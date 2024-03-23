Cowboys draft 2024: 3 late-round LB draft options that Dallas could target

Stopping the run is a top focus area for the Dallas Cowboys defense entering 2024 and the linebacker room will play a major role in ensuring that there is improvement. In anticipation of Leighton Vander Esch officially retiring from the NFL, the Cowboys added their only outside free agent signing, LB Eric Kendricks. The experienced veteran baton has now been passed from Vander Esch to Kendricks to help mentor the other young LBs, including Damone Clark and DeMarvion Overshown. Even though signing Kendricks helps fill a substantial need, it may not be enough and the Cowboys would do well to add depth in the draft.

If the Cowboys decide to draft best player available, it is possible that may lead to adding LBs like Edgerrin Cooper (Texas A&M), Ty’Ron Hopper (Missouri), or Junior Colson (Michigan) in one of the earlier rounds of the draft. Although, depending on availability and Dallas’ needs at other positions, that may not be an option. The Cowboys’ front office might have to wait until the later rounds in the draft to add another LB. Here are three different options that may be available in rounds five through seven.

The Cowboys are no strangers to drafting LBs from Penn State. In fact, they have been pretty successful doing so with Sean Lee and most recently, Micah Parsons. Adding another one in the fifth or sixth round with Curtis Jacobs could be another hit. At the combine, he logged a 4.58 40-yard dash, 35” high jump, and a 10’4” broad jump. He also had an informal interview with the Cowboys while he was there. In his last two seasons at Penn State, he was awarded Defensive Player of the Game three times by his coaches.

Jacobs has good instincts and is often around the ball on defense. His speed and explosiveness allows him to affect plays in the backfield, often slipping behind offensive linemen before they can react. However, those same traits can cause him to overrun plays at times. Jacobs also played a lot of snaps on special teams for Penn State, and could solidify a ST role for himself early in his NFL career by becoming another weapon for “Bones” Fassel. There is still a lot of room for improvement for the young LB, but if the Cowboys are able to pick him up later in the draft, it could be a pick with incredible value.

LB Trevin Wallace had a great day at the combine a few weeks ago earning himself an athletic score of 86 by NFL Next Gen Stats, first among LBs. There is no doubt that he has the talent, athleticism, and potential to have an impact in the NFL. In his past two seasons in Kentucky, Wallace had 134 total tackles, eight sacks, one forced fumble, and three interceptions. His freshman year he was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team in 2021.

Wallace has the ability to diagnose plays to get himself in the right position and has the speed to run down players. However, his lack of consistency could be a key reason why he is ranked lower than other LBs in the draft. The Cowboys have already shown some interest in the Kentucky LB as they have a scheduled a 30-visit with him, per Nicole Hutchinson of DallasCowboys.com. If drafted by the Cowboys, Wallace has the potential to be a rotational LB and contributor on special teams.

Per source, I’ve been told that Kentucky LB Trevin Wallace has a Top 30 visit with the #DallasCowboys in early April.



At the NFL Combine, Wallace ran a 4.51 40, 3rd fastest among off ball linebackers, 37.5 vertical and 10’7 broad jump



2023: 80 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 8.5 TFL pic.twitter.com/lpsNzJh6Bm — Nicole Hutchison (@nhutchisontv) March 11, 2024

Since stopping the run should be a high priority for the Cowboys in 2024, LB Nathaniel Watson could be a high-value option in the later rounds of the draft. He is gritty and physical when it comes to stopping the run, very rarely allowing runners to get past him. In his last two seasons at Mississippi State, he recorded 250 total tackles, 16 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions. Just last year he was named AP SEC Defensive Player of the Year, leading the SEC in both tackles and sacks - the only player to do so in the same season.

A few weeks ago at the combine, Watson recorded a 4.63 40-yard dash, 31” vertical jump, and a 9’3” broad jump. Watson’s athletic ability doesn’t quite match some of the other LBs in the draft, and that ultimately can affect his coverage ability. If drafted by the Cowboys, he would likely need to work his way up to to prove that he can be a reliable contributor to complement the other LBs.