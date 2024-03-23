Poll: Comparing 3 different Dallas Cowboys mock drafts

NFL free agency is nearly two full weeks old now, which is an eternity this time of year, and the Cowboys’ only move outside of re-signing some of their own talent has been the addition of veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks. At this point, it seems evident that the team intends to fill many holes in the roster through the draft.

The problem is that the Cowboys only have eight draft picks, with just three of them in the top 100, and are in need of several new starters in 2024 as well as depth in other places. Running back, receiver, offensive line, defensive tackle, linebacker and cornerback are all positions they could add to in the draft.

The Cowboys may be able to fill some spots with guys currently on the roster, but some draft picks will have to help right away. But what’s the best way to go about that? Here are three mock drafts that all target the same general positions, but in a different order. Which one turned out best? Answer the poll below.

Mock #1

In this first mock, the Cowboys land their new unquestioned starter at center in Jackson Powers-Johnson, who has garnered plenty of attention from the Cowboys as of late. Following up that pick is Texas running back Jonathon Brooks, a special playmaker for the Longhorns who suffered a torn ACL back in November. Brooks is expected to be ready to go for his rookie season, though, and the Cowboys are reportedly very interested in him.

Next up is Patrick Paul, who started at left tackle for the Houston Cougars over the last three years. Big and tall, Paul offers plenty of power and athleticism but is still a bit raw, hence his lasting to the third round. Nevertheless, the Cowboys gamble on his traits here, much as they did with Tyler Smith back in 2022.

LSU defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson is a big body inside that offered plenty of run defense ability in college. Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford is a bigger profile with above average run-stuffing ability that fits into the Mike Zimmer prototype. South Carolina cornerback Marcellas Dial is a physical man cover corner who would seemingly thrive under Zimmer and Al Harris, while Idaho receiver Hayden Hatten was one of the most sure-handed pass catchers in college football last year with just one drop en route to his second straight 1,200-yard season.

Mock #2

In this mock, the Cowboys look to address the tackle spot with their first pick by taking Oklahoma tackle Tyler Guyton. While Guyton played right tackle in college, many scouts think he could switch to the left side in the NFL without too much trouble. In the second round, the Cowboys beef up their defensive line with the 360-pound T’Vondre Sweat, giving them plenty of size between Sweat and Mazi Smith.

In the third round, the Cowboys find a new running back around which to craft their offense. Trey Benson was an electric playmaker at Florida State. While he still needs to hone some of the finer details, Benson can become the lead back in what’s likely to be a committee in 2024. In the fifth round, the Cowboys address the center position with Tanor Bortolini, who lit up the NFL Combine. He’s not a surefire Day 1 starter, but Bortolini can have a healthy competition with Brock Hoffman and offers rare athleticism.

With the Cowboys’ final three picks in this mock, they land Joshua Cephus - a big, physical receiver who got better each season at UTSA - alongside Curtis Jacobs and Eyabi Okie-Anoma. Jacobs is a raw but highly athletic linebacker who could be a plug-and-play situational player in Zimmer’s defense, while Okie-Anoma was quietly one of the best run-stopping edge defenders in the nation last year.

Mock #3

This time around, the Cowboys look somewhere other than the offensive line in the first round. Adonai Mitchell has been generating buzz as of late as a possible first-round pick, and after watching his film it’s hard to disagree. Mitchell would give the Cowboys another dangerous threat in the passing game alongside CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks.

Day 2 is all about offensive line in this mock, with Yale left tackle Kiran Amegadije and Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran. Amegadije’s stock has been gradually rising, and many draft experts see him as a plug-and-play option at left tackle. Meanwhile, Van Pran comes equipped with a high football IQ, loads of physicality, and three years experience as a starter in the SEC.

The fifth round brings shifty running back Tyrone Tracy, who led all draft eligible running backs in yards after contact per attempt this past season. Missouri linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper looked like a stud in 2022, but had an uneven final college season, making him attainable this late in the draft. At 355 pounds, Evan Anderson offers plenty of beef for the Cowboys, but his role would be strictly limited to running downs. Finally, the Cowboys double dip at running back with Carson Steele, a prototypical power back whose furious play style would pair well with Tracy.