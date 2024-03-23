Cowboys need some 2022 draftees to make their third-year leaps

While it’s still early in the 2024 offseason, the Dallas Cowboys have said good bye to several starters and key role players without yet replacing them. While new additions will come over the next few months, another avenue for help could be the development of existing prospects. The 2022 draft class, now entering its third NFL season, especially comes to mind.

Dallas has already received some sensational early returns from that draft. First-round pick Tyler Smith was just named to his first All-Pro and Pro Bowl rosters for his work at left guard. Cornerback DaRon Bland joined him in those honors, and tight end Jake Ferguson also went to the Pro Bowl. All three will be starters next season, going from breakout players to new pieces of the franchise’s foundation.

Even Damone Clark, though not as decorated as these 2022 classmates, has been a success. He started all 17 games at linebacker last season and led the team in tackles. It’s still a fantastic return for a fifth-round pick, especially in just his second season. Clark was even playing out of position, having to cover for Leighton Vander Esch’s injury, and will hopefully be even better with Eric Kendricks joining the squad.

Clearly, the 2022 class has already proven strong. But while Ferguson (fourth round) and Bland (fifth round) are already huge wins as Day 3 draft picks, the Cowboys are still waiting on some of the guys taken the night before. Second-round pick Sam Williams has only flashed his potential so far, remaining behind Dorance Armstrong and also giving up snaps to Dante Fowler in the pass-rush rotation. Third-round receiver Jalen Tolbert only had 22 catches last year, failing to rise on the depth chart despite Michael Gallup’s obvious struggles.

Both Williams and Tolbert could be leaned on more this season just due to attrition. Their lack of opportunities last year may have been more due to veteran deference than anything they were doing wrong. With Armstrong and Fowler now in Washington and Gallup recently released, at least those roadblocks won’t be in the way in 2024.

Ideally, both would move up into key roles as third options at their positions. Dallas still has strong starting pairs with CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks at receiver, then Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence at defensive end. On paper, Tolbert and Williams should be the next men up. And unless Dallas is going to address either position early in the upcoming draft, the team is probably counting on their recent Day 2 picks to rise to the occasion.

Even OT Matt Waletzko, another 2022 fifth-rounder, could hugely benefit the team if he’s ready to contribute. He’s been battling shoulder issues since is rookie season, so development has likely been slowed. Tyron Smith’s exit leaves Dallas without a clear answer at left tackle, though sliding Tyler Smith there is always an option. But even if Waletzko isn’t ready to start, could he at least serve in an important backup role?

When a team is as unenthusiastic about free agent spending as the Cowboys are in 2024, growth from within is essential for success. Some members of Dallas’ 2022 draft class are already a big part of things, but Jalen Tolbert and Sam Williams now need to join them. Both may be just an injury away from starting next season, but they could be key role players on their sides of the ball even from the bench. If they don’t take the next step, Dallas may be woefully thin at receiver and defensive end next year.