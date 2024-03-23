NFC East news: ‘Tush Push’ remains for 2024; Washington, New York continue free agency activity

The Eagles’ bread-and-butter play will still be legal next season.

No ifs, ands, or buts about it — the NFL’s “Tush Push” is here to stay, at least for another season. NFL executive Troy Vincent said Thursday that the league would not consider banning the controversial play ahead of the 2024 season. Also known as the “Brotherly Shove,” the play was first popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. Similar to a quarterback sneak, where the quarterback lines up behind the center and drives himself forward with the ball, the rugby-style maneuver involves Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts being pushed forward by multiple teammates — to great effect in short-yardage situations, such as on the goal line for a touchdown. The Eagles had a 90% success rate on the play last season, according to the Athletic, far higher than any of their opponents who attempted the move. Thanks in part to the play, Hurts finished the season tied with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen for the league lead in rushing touchdowns among quarterbacks with 15. Following wide-ranging criticism from across the league, the Athletic reported in December that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sought to eliminate the Tush Push. “I don’t have the energy to care about whether it gets banned or not,” Eagles center Jason Kelce said in response to the report on the “New Heights” podcast he hosts alongside his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. “We’re going to run it right now because we’re good at it and it’s effective. And whatever they do next season, we’ll figure out a way to do something at a high level and make it effective.” While the Tush Push will be available for the Eagles next season, Kelce will not — the legendary center officially retired earlier this month after 13 seasons with the team.

Washington continues their free agency moves.

Adam Peters signed another cornerback on Thursday. The new Commanders general manager was able to ink Pittsburgh Steelers free agent corner James Pierre. Pierre, age 27, was undrafted out of Florida Atlantic in 2020. He was signed by and joined the Steelers in 2020 and has played four seasons in Pittsburgh (2020-23). It looks like perhaps another depth signing, as Pierre has managed to start only six games in his four seasons in the NFL. He has collected two interceptions and forced three fumbles, recovering one. It might be helpful to remind Commanders fans that NFL teams can take 90 players on their roster when they go to training camp. Consequently, there will be these types of signings where Adam Peters is attempting to accomplish two things. He is attempting to do this job to fill the roster with 90 players, providing him with enough camp bodies at each position to fully participate in training camp, scrimmages, and preseason games. He is also attempting to find enough of the type of players who will compete in training camp, wanting to make the roster, even if it means accepting a role of primarily playing special teams.

