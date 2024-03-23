Cowboys news: Slow free agency is putting pressure on 2024 season

The Cowboys continue to make things difficult for themselves.

When the Cowboys last played, a slow start destroyed their margin for error. They trailed 27-0 late in the first half. Their offense needed scores; their defense needed stops. A potential comeback required an improbable, collective effort. That was two months ago. Nothing has changed. More than two weeks into free agency, a slow start at turning a hole-ridden roster into a Super Bowl-caliber one has again left the Cowboys little margin for error. More low-cost veteran acquisitions are coming. Navigating a shallow draft class with average pick capital is ahead. Effectively trailing 27-0 again, the team likely needs to hit on personnel decisions at an extraordinary rate to avoid setting up another letdown like the one Jan. 14.

Postseason demons are haunting Dallas.

Owner Jerry Jones said following the highly disappointing 48-32 first-round playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers that it was the worst he had experienced since buying the team in 1989. If he had only known eventually how awfully disappointing that loss was really going to be. Er, then again, maybe he already suspected the eventual undertones when saying so. Why, his Cowboys finished the regular season with a 12-5 record for the third consecutive year. They won the NFC East for the second time in three seasons and third in six. On the strength of squeaking by Detroit, 20-19, in the 16th game of the season to claim a tiebreaker over the Lions, the Cowboys wound up with the No. 2 NFC playoff seed, thus securing homefield advantage over the first two rounds and the right to play the seventh-seeded 9-8 Packers, the last team in that first round. Losing really hurt. If ever there was a definition to being “all-in,” the Cowboys defined this two-word declaration in 2023. First, they re-signed a few of their own unrestricted free agents, safeties Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, quarterback Cooper Rush, defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. and all-important linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. They signed cornerback Trevon Diggs to a long-term extension, brought in running back Ronald Jones and linebacker Rashaan Evans for insurance, as well as former starting offensive tackle La’el Collins for playoff insurance. They had signed restricted free agent Terence Steele to a long-term extension. Spent $10 million to franchise running back Tony Pollard.

Dallas desperately needs more help at running back, but he must come with certain attributes.

Given the complementary pieces on the roster already and the top traits of successful RBs in today’s game, a couple key qualities stand out above the rest in Dallas’ search for the next great RB1: pass protection and short-yardage ability. One of the key factors in determining whether a college RB will be given a chance in the pros is in their ability to pass protect. Every year talented rushers make the jump to the NFL only to be denied a chance in regular season action simply because the coaches couldn’t trust him to pick up blocks. The most important player on just about every contending NFL team is the franchise QB, and if the RB can’t do his part in protecting that QB, the coaching staff will find someone else who can – even if it means that replacement RB is a less talented rusher. There are ways to avoid pass protecting situations with RBs. Sneaking him out into the flat as a passing target is a good way to slow down blitzes and gain some valuable yards after the catch. But with Vaughn already on the roster in that role, adding another player like that is dangerous business. The Cowboys need to add a RB1 who is just as capable in pass protection as he is catching passes against the blitz. It will keep defenses honest and allow play calling to remain versatile.

The Cowboys have a lot to figure out on the offensive line.

The year after the Dallas Cowboys produced the second best offense per EPA/play while producing a second-place MVP quarterback, the front office is tearing down the offensive line. Tyler Biadasz, who many considered was decent but not great, signed with the Washington Commanders. But most importantly, the Cowboys allowed Tyron Smith to go to the New York Jets even though he agreed to only $6.5 million guaranteed. It’s been a controversial approach to the offseason, as now Dak Prescott is set to play behind an O-line with question marks at left tackle, left guard, and center (the team likely won’t know what the plan is for Tyler Smith until they know who they’re picking in the 2024 NFL Draft). From a glass half-empty point of view, you know that can be a major problem. Why would you voluntarily take on such risk on such a make-or-break unit? Why would you force yourself to address a position in the draft when you’re the 24th team to make a pick in the first round?

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer two different shows every single weekday on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and another one on Saturday to start your weekend.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina and Aidan Davis

Monday: Press Coverage with Brandon Loree and Jess Nevarez

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with David Howman, Brandon Clements and Chris Halling

Tuesday: Hidden Yardage with Sean Martin and Jess Haynie

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay and Joey Ickes

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Paul Stewart and Mike Poland

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.