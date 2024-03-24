Cowboys aren't far from stabilizing the linebacker position

One of the big question marks for the Dallas Cowboys once the offseason began was what direction they were going to go to bolster their linebacker room. When veteran Leighton Vander Esch was released and forced to retire due to neck issues, it became even more paramount to figure things out at the position.

Under Dan Quinn in 2023, the Cowboys experimented with Markquese Bell playing linebacker. He made plays, that's undeniable, but he also got exposed for his lack of size at barley over 200 pounds, especially when it came to stopping the run. So, there's no doubt that the Cowboys have some work to do to get the linebacker spot more up to par. However, they aren't that far off from making the position a respectable one on their roster.

Let's start with what they already have.

Last season was supposed to be the year when Damone Clark took the next step after showing plenty of promise as a rookie. He racked up 109 tackles, but his eyes tended to betray him, and he looked slow at times when it came to reading and diagnosing plays. However, Clark still has tremendous upside with his size and ability to move sideline to sideline. It was essential for the Cowboys to bring in a veteran to take a little off his plate while he's still developing, and that's what makes the signing of Eric Kendricks so significant.

With Kendricks set the play middle linebacker in Dallas, he'll likely be a green dot guy for defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who he played for with the Minnesota Vikings. Clark should take advantage of the knowledge that Kendricks has and shadow to learn the nuances of the linebacker spot to be more decisive in his reads so that he can play downhill more. Not to be forgotten is DeMarvion Overshown, who showed tremendous upside before tearing his ACL during the preseason last year. His ability to shoot gaps with speed against the run (which the Cowboys need desperately) and even play in coverage with his background playing safety will be a huge asset in 2024.

Clark and Overshown give the Cowboys a lot to be positive about at linebacker for the foreseeable future, and Kendricks’ experience and leadership will add much needed guidance. The Cowboys still need to make a few moves, though, and it starts with adding another veteran guy at the position. It only makes sense to take this approach, with Clark still figuring things out and Overshown coming off a major injury. Get more experience on the roster. Then, of course, the Cowboys need to prioritize taking a linebacker high in the NFL draft, preferably no later than Day 2.

If the Cowboys do bring in another veteran, he'll likely be on a one-year deal like Kendricks, so it'll be up in the air if they'll return in 2025. Drafting another linebacker to add with Clark and Overshown would give the Cowboys three young foundational pieces at the position, which will allow them to focus on other areas that may need more attention.

The Cowboys could stabilize the linebacker spot by doing these things, but they'll need another offseason and an additional draft piece to make it more complete.