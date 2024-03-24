Cowboys news: The strongest parts of Dallas’ roster after most of free agency

Despite what the Dallas Cowboys have (and haven’t) done in free agency, here is where the high points are on the team’s roster.

The Dallas Cowboys roster has mostly been affected by losses in the first couple of weeks of NFL free agency, leading to many positions being perceived as weaknesses. However, a look at the updated roster of the Cowboys reveals there are also strengths to discuss. Below are the three best position groups on the roster as things stand just over a month from the 2024 NFL Draft. Quarterback Presumed starter(s): Dak Prescott Backup(s): Trey Lance, Cooper Rush As controversial as this will be because it’s the Cowboys, we can’t ignore the fact that Dak Prescott finished second in MVP voting last season. In a league where teams are desperate to have a franchise quarterback, having Prescott leading the offense should be perceived as a strength. While it’s true postseason success needs to show at some point, the reality is the Cowboys are set at this crucial position and that their loss to the Green Bay Packers extended well beyond quarterback play. Safety Presumed starter(s): Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson Backup(s): Israel Mukuamu, Juanyeh Thomas, Markquese Bell, Sheldrick Redwine Despite Jayron Kearse hitting free agency and being unlikely to return, this is a very strong unit in Dallas. Hooker and Wilson are quality starters and the latter is likely to thrive under Mike Zimmer’s scheme as he’ll be asked to blitz and make plays in the offensive backfield. Hooker has been great in coverage since arriving at Dallas. But what really makes this group stand out is its depth. Mukuamu and Thomas are versatile guys that can step up in case of injuries. We don’t know for sure that Markquese Bell is re-joining the safeties after transitioning to linebacker last August due to injuries to the LB room but it’s likely.

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing free agent quarterback Will Grier to a one-year contract, according to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter. Between signing Grier and trading for Kenny Pickett last Friday, that’s two new signal caller additions in about one week. The QB Factory keeps churning! Grier, 28, was originally selected by the Carolina Panthers with a third-round pick (No. 100 overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. He made his only two career starts as a rookie, both resulting in losses. Grier completed just 53.8% of his attempts for 4.4 yards per attempt, zero touchdowns, four interceptions, and a 33.2 passer rating. Pretty bad! Carolina cut Grier after two seasons. He was then claimed off waivers by the Dallas Cowboys. Down in Texas, Grier notably overlapped with new Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and new quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier for two seasons. Grier mostly served as the third-string QB behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush; he did not play a regular season snap. The Cowboys made a clear attempt to move on from Grier by trading for Trey Lance late last August. Grier responded by turning in a strong preseason finale performance, completing 82.9% of his passes for 8.7 yards per attempt, two touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a 122 passer rating.

Previously, I wrote about how the Cowboys have fared in franchise history when picking 24th and 56th. Today, I want to cover the team’s history when drafting the 216th overall pick to see if the Cowboys have ever drafted a late-round gem in that slot. Spoiler: Their success rate is minimal. Exclusions Yes, I know I’ve skipped over the 87th and 174th picks in between 56 and 216 but it’s only because they’ve only drafted in those slots once in history. The 87th pick was in 1976 when they selected WR Butch Johnson, and T Paul Wicker was the selection in 1963 with pick 174. The Cowboys have drafted eight players in the 216 slot but we will only cover the three who appeared in a game. OT Dennis Golden (1963), LB Larry Savage (1980), DE Toddrick McIntosh (1994), and CB Marquez White (2017) never suited up. RB Darius Jackson (2016) appeared in two games for the Cowboys before being released. WR Leon Gonzalez Draft Year: 1985, Round 8 Pick 216 College: Bethune-Cookman The Dallas Cowboys drafted WR Leon Gonzalez from Bethune-Cookman University in the eighth round of the 1985 NFL Draft. Interestingly, Gonzalez was also drafted in the 11th round of the USFL Draft by the Orlando Renegades, but he chose to stay in the NFL. Gonzalez was mainly a special teams player and didn’t get much time on offense behind established WR Mike Renfro. In 11 games played with Dallas, Gonzalez caught three passes for 28 yards and returned 15 punts for 58 yards. WR Patrick Crayton Draft Year: 2004, Round 7 Pick 216 College: Northwest Oklahoma State WR Patrick Crayton was the Cowboys’ penultimate pick in the 2004 NFL Draft from Northwest Oklahoma State University. Crayton is the most accomplished Cowboys player drafted in the 216th slot, playing six seasons in Dallas before ending his career in San Diego. Despite making numerous big plays for the offense and as a punt returner, Crayton usually draws ire from the Cowboys’ fanbase for two plays in the 2007 NFC Divisional Round matchup with the rival New York Giants. Crayton dropped a pass that would have extended a crucial drive in the second half and then stopped short on a route to the endzone late in the 4th quarter. Had he continued running, QB Tony Romo’s pass would have dropped right into his hands for the game-winning score. Crayton finished his Cowboys career with 196 receptions for 2,888 yards and 23 touchdowns, also contributing heavily on the punt return team.

While it’s still early in the 2024 offseason, the Dallas Cowboys have said good bye to several starters and key role players without yet replacing them. While new additions will come over the next few months, another avenue for help could be the development of existing prospects. The 2022 draft class, now entering its third NFL season, especially comes to mind. Dallas has already received some sensational early returns from that draft. First-round pick Tyler Smith was just named to his first All-Pro and Pro Bowl rosters for his work at left guard. Cornerback DaRon Bland joined him in those honors, and tight end Jake Ferguson also went to the Pro Bowl. All three will be starters next season, going from breakout players to new pieces of the franchise’s foundation. Even Damone Clark, though not as decorated as these 2022 classmates, has been a success. He started all 17 games at linebacker last season and led the team in tackles. It’s still a fantastic return for a fifth-round pick, especially in just his second season. Clark was even playing out of position, having to cover for Leighton Vander Esch’s injury, and will hopefully be even better with Eric Kendricks joining the squad. Clearly, the 2022 class has already proven strong. But while Ferguson (fourth round) and Bland (fifth round) are already huge wins as Day 3 draft picks, the Cowboys are still waiting on some of the guys taken the night before. Second-round pick Sam Williams has only flashed his potential so far, remaining behind Dorance Armstrong and also giving up snaps to Dante Fowler in the pass-rush rotation. Third-round receiver Jalen Tolbert only had 22 catches last year, failing to rise on the depth chart despite Michael Gallup’s obvious struggles. Ideally, both would move up into key roles as third options at their positions. Dallas still has strong starting pairs with CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks at receiver, then Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence at defensive end. On paper, Tolbert and Williams should be the next men up. And unless Dallas is going to address either position early in the upcoming draft, the team is probably counting on their recent Day 2 picks to rise to the occasion. Even OT Matt Waletzko, another 2022 fifth-rounder, could hugely benefit the team if he’s ready to contribute. He’s been battling shoulder issues since is rookie season, so development has likely been slowed. Tyron Smith’s exit leaves Dallas without a clear answer at left tackle, though sliding Tyler Smith there is always an option. But even if Waletzko isn’t ready to start, could he at least serve in an important backup role?

