Cowboys draft 2024: RB Jonathon Brooks scouting report

In keeping with our series of prospects the Dallas Cowboys could target in next month’s NFL draft, we look at Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks. Brooks is a very young prospect who is only 20 years old and has plenty of tread left on his tires. Buried behind a talented stable of Texas runners that included Roschon Johnson and Bijan Robinson, Brooks broke out in 2023, running for 1,139 yards and a 6.1 yards per carry average.

Brooks’ season ended prematurely after a torn ACL against TCU in November last year. However, Brooks has stated that his recovery has gone well and expects to be ready to return to the field by the start of training camp. Many outlets link Brooks to the Cowboys, but here’s what the film says about Brooks’ talents.

Jonathan Brooks

RB - Texas Longhorns

RS Sophomore

6 ft - 216 lbs.

Brooks’ running style is more of a finesse runner than a bruiser. He can easily run through arm tackles, setting up defenders for sudden lateral cuts, which isn’t surprising given his stature at 6’1, 216 lbs. Brooks displays some physicality with leg-drive through contact against one or several defenders to fight for extra yards. Overall, he’s a very good runner who reads blocks well in search of cutback lanes, as evidenced by his long touchdown run against TCU in 2023.

Jonathon Brooks runs for a 22 yard TD at TCU

Nov. 11, 2023#HookEm pic.twitter.com/ldtaKMud4H — Longhorn Highlights (@LonghornClips) December 11, 2023

In terms of explosiveness, Brooks has good short-area burst but lacks the consistent long speed to regularly outrun a defense. As a receiver, Brooks makes good catches with passes away from his body, routinely making the first guy miss in space. Texas didn’t ask him to run a diverse route tree and often targeted on check-downs, passes in the flat, and the occasional screen. He has very soft hands and could have untapped potential as a receiver out of the backfield.

There is some concern about Brooks as a pass protector. Frequently, he uses a shoulder to hit a defender rather than taking the oncoming rusher with a squared frame. Even coming out of the backfield, he misses the chip block on the edge rusher more than you would like to see. Conversely, he understands where the free rusher comes from and will try to pick up the assignment.

Analyzing Brooks, the patience he runs with, and the lateral movement reminds somewhat of Le’Veon Bell in that there is an effortless glide to his motion with the ball in his hands. When it comes to the Cowboys, they are practically locked in to having a running back-by-committee approach. The team re-signed Rico Dowdle, and Deuce Vaughn is still in the mix in some capacity.

Adding Brooks gives the Cowboys an intriguing prospect they can slowly develop in the interim who could develop into a starter down the line. Brooks at pick 56 feels too rich for the Cowboys, but don’t expect Brooks to be available by the Cowboy’s third-round pick. It all depends on how badly the Cowboys want to keep the Texas runner in the state.