We have reached the point in the offseason where attention has shifted towards the 2024 NFL Draft. The Dallas Cowboys have chosen to not be active in free agency, and to place all of their energy in the draft itself, so needless to say what they do throughout it is of high intrigue.

When it comes to the draft one of the most important parts of the process for the Cowboys is what happens prior to it in terms of visits. The Cowboys are meticulous about who they bring in for pre-draft visits and therefore the list of people is usually a strong indicator of who they could wind up drafting when it is all said and done.

As always we have put together a pre-draft visits tracker to follow the several types of pre-draft visits. The Cowboys are allowed to bring in up to 30 national draft-eligible players for official pre-draft visits (usually high-profile) but can also bring in as many draft-eligible local prospects (players who went to high school in the Dallas/Fort-Worth metropolitan area or attended TCU, SMU, or North Texas) as they like for visits and workouts during “Dallas Day.”

Last Updated: Monday, March 25th at 10:00am ET

Reported 30 visits for the Dallas Cowboys

Reported Dallas Day visits for the Dallas Cowboys