Mike McCarthy’s recent comments echo the company line on how to deal with free agency and improve the team

It's almost a broken record at this point when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys. Ever since they signed cornerback Brandon Carr to a five-year deal worth $50 million in 2012, they have been extremely tight and frugal when it comes to free agency spending, despite the yearning from the Cowboys fan base, former players, and the media urging them to change their ways. Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones, the master salesman, said earlier in the offseason that the organization was "all in" when it came to the 2024 campaign.

Most thought it meant a change in the Cowboys philosophy in regards to the open market, but Jones quickly made it clear that his definition of what that meant is not what the masses believed it to be. One would think that head coach Mike McCarthy, who is in the final year of his deal, would advocate for Dallas to be a little more aggressive and get some key additions in the building that can help them immediately. However, after his recent conversation with ESPN's Adam Schefter, that was not the case.

“I’m a big believer in the second to third year jump, you know we have some young players, we got some guys coming back off of IR that are young players that we’re excited about, so we are definitely improving. We’re just not part of the free agent market right now.” “Also there’s a lot left,” McCarthy said. “You’ll probably have a market right before the draft or post draft, and then you got your June 1 market and obviously we’ll have another draft class. So I have great confidence in our roster.”

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy spoke about Dallas' lack of free agency signings with @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/vfqwrJ8HGq — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 25, 2024

For Mike McCarthy, it's now or never as far as his time in Dallas. He is used to not being active in free agency from his days with the Green Bay Packers, but with his job on the line, and several postseason failures under his watch with the Cowboys, it is a bit surprising that he's bought in to the ways of the front office instead of campaigning for them to switch things up a bit. However, here we are, and with McCarthy on board with their way of thinking coupled with three straight playoff appearances, the Cowboys are content and have no need to change their approach.

The Cowboys do have key guys coming back from injury. Most notably, All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs who suffered a torn ACL before Week 3 last season. Assuming his rehab goes well and he's ready when the season starts after a full year, this arguably gives the Cowboys two best ball-hawking cornerbacks in the game with him and DaRon Bland. Then there's 2023 rookie linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who showed out in the preseason before suffering the same injury as Diggs. With veteran Eric Kendricks on the roster and Damone Clark hopefully taking the next step, Overshown getting back to form gives the Cowboys something to build on at the linebacker spot.

Defensive tackle Mazi Smith had his struggles as a rookie last season. All hope shouldn't be lost, though, and he still has the potential to take his game to the next level, and the Cowboys need it. Edge rusher Sam Williams and wide receiver Jalen Tolbert are entering their third year. The former started off well as a rookie but took a small step back in 2023, while the latter looked better in his second year than the first. Williams has a great chance to take a leap in his performance with veterans Dante Fowler and Dorance Armstrong now with the Washington Commanders. Michael Gallup is also off the roster, so Tolbert is in a prime spot to compete for WR3 behind All-Pro CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks.

That's all well and good, and the Cowboys will be better with these guys coming back strong from injury or taking the next step in their development. What is strange is how Dallas, regardless of the levels of disappointment they keep experiencing, continues to do the same thing but claim to have all the confidence in the world that they can compete on the highest level. Yes, they'll likely win double-digit games again and be a playoff team, but that's not the standard they should aspire to. It's about winning Super Bowls, and in order to do so, teams need to at least take a chance or two.

It's setting up for the Cowboys to once again rely on most of their draft picks to contribute early as well as low-cost free agents that don't put their roster over the top. So, Dallas will have a harder time than they should in 2024, but it seems to be the norm from year to year at this point.