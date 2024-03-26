The NFL convened in Orlando to start the week and doing so afforded Jerry Jones the opportunity to speak on a thing or two.

Interestingly we had not heard Jerry say much about quarterback Dak Prescott which is indeed interesting given the fact that Dak is currently set to enter the final year of his contract with the team.

That changed a bit on Tuesday afternoon. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Cowboys and Prescott “have a mutual understanding” and noted that there is no indication that a deal is coming.

This appears to clears the path for Dak Prescott to test free agency in 2025. https://t.co/HAA34sKKjF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2024

While this seems like a par for the course sort of statement it does seem notable that Rapoport considered it notable enough to report this way. Especially in that he mentioned that the team and quarterback have a “mutual understanding.” Even more so that he specifically added that it appears to “clear the path” for Dak to test free agency next year.

Could we be looking at a mutual understanding of a contract that will be done? Or could it be a mutual understanding that this is a last ride of sorts for the two parties together?

Time will tell.

Update: 2:55pm ET

Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reported that the Cowboys are not opposed to a Dak extension this year.

Cowboys have not ruled out a Dak Prescott extension this year, a team official said. As has been case, there is no guarantee a deal comes in 2024 and even is some belief it could benefit the club’s financial situation if an extension was to wait until 2025. Jones: “We are where… pic.twitter.com/6J8ZsecEwC — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 26, 2024

But he did add that there is “some belief” it could benefit the team’s financial situation to wait until 2025. Being frank, this makes very little sense. Extending Dak in the here and now offers more salary cap space in the here and now. As it stands Prescott is set to count ~$40M against the cap next year even if he is not on the team.