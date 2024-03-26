Cowboys free agent rumor: Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook are names to look out for

Ezekiel Elliott playing for the Cowboys again has been a fan topic since he was released a year ago. But as Dallas looks to fill its roster with low-cost veterans, the idea is now getting some traction in the media. Another veteran running back, Dalvin Cook, is also being mentioned given his own link to the organization.

Zeke, of course, has the stronger tie after playing in Dallas from 2016-2022. He was released last year in a cap-clearing measure, with his days as an All-Pro RB seemingly behind him. Elliott spent 2023 in New England and was a serviceable part of their rotation, but hardly the superstar we once knew.

Cook played for the Cowboys’ new defensive coordinator when Mike Zimmer was head coach of the Vikings from 2017-2021. Cook lasted one more year in Minnesota in 2022, then was also released for similar reasons as Elliott. He spent last season as a backup Breece Hall with the New York Jets, getting minimal playing time.

As the Cowboys prepare additions at running back, a potential reunion with Ezekiel Elliott or Dalvin Cook bears monitoring. https://t.co/2WAYDjkQlN — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 27, 2024

Both Elliott and Cook turn 29 this summer and are in the downturns of their careers. But both also offer experience, veteran leadership, and diverse skills which could be useful in most offenses’ rotations. Neither is a guy you want as the lead back anymore, but they could at least fill gaps on a depth chart if younger talent isn’t trustworthy.

The idea of Dallas reuniting with Elliott is likely why you’re reading. And to be fair, even the source suggests it’s more of a wild notion than anything substantiated. Even if the Cowboys draft their new RB1 in April, Elliott being here to pal around with Dak Prescott and contribute in whatever ways he can, like short-yardage situations, isn’t without logic.

Still, with younger talent in Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Hunter Luepke, and Malik Davis already under contract, the Cowboys probably wouldn’t make any signings until they see how things go in the draft. Dowdle is already a solid backup candidate and Vaughn will get some consideration for a utility role, as could Luepke as a fullback and goal-line option.

If either Ezekiel Elliott or Dalvin Cook does land in Dallas, relationships will be a big part of it.