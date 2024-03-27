NFC East news: Eagles hoping to maximize Barkley, ‘Long way to go’ in Washington

Philly’s goal is to get the most they can out of their free agent acquisition.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Eagles’ offensive coaches are already hard at work figuring out how to maximize Saquon Barkley. Head coach Nick Sirianni said it’s an experience similar to when the Eagles traded for A.J. Brown in 2022. “A couple years ago, we added A.J., just did a lot of work of, ‘Hey, what does A.J. do well?’” Sirianni said on Tuesday morning at the NFL’s annual meetings. “Obviously, you do that going in and then you look at it even more after you get him. ‘What does A.J. do well, how can we use him?’ It’s been a similar process with Saquon.” The Eagles traded for Brown during the draft in late April a couple years ago. So with Barkley, they have a month and a half head start. Brown and Barkley obviously play different positions but both are elite talents. And you don’t add elite talent at the skill positions without formulating a comprehensive plan to get the most out of those players. While the Eagles are meshing two offensive systems this offseason — one in place from Sirianni, the other coming with new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore — any offense needs to be tailored to talent. And Barkley is clearly one of the Eagles’ most talented skill position players. “Amazing thing: Good players fit well into schemes,” Sirianni said. “He’s obviously a really good player. We’re really excited to have him. The style of play that he brings, the leadership that he brings. Guys like that, however you use them, they’re going to do a good job. We’re obviously working on the ways we’re going to use him now. Our offensive staff is working hard at that. Just really excited to add a player of his caliber to our team.”

Giants’ HC Brian Daboll hopes to see some growth this season in his sideline presence.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll knows that his sideline demeanor, particularly with assistant coaches, assistant coaches has drawn a ton of scrutiny this offseason. Does he think that needs to change? “Every year, there’s a self evaluation process that goes on. I’m a very passionate person. But yeah, there are times where I wish handled things a little bit differently, certainly. So you continue to grow. You continue to evolve. That’s what I try to do every year,” Daboll said Tuesday morning at NFL league meetings. “I’m passionate about winning. I’m passionate about our team. When we lose, I’m very passionate. So my focus always is: What can I do better? How can I be a better coach? How can I be a better leader?” Daboll won Coach of the Year honors in 2022, his first season on the job, as the Giants went a surprising 9-7-1 and won a playoff game. His demeanor came under fire last season as the Giants stumbled to a 6-11 record. Giants co-owner John Mara said on Monday that he had not addressed the topic with Daboll, but does wish the coach would “tone it down” at times.

