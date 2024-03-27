Cowboys news: Jerry Jones discusses a CeeDee Lamb extension

The Dallas Cowboys priority should be extending their star wide receiver.

Jones has often referred to massive extensions being a similar amount to paying multiple players in place from a salary cap standpoint and that the value has to match. In Lamb’s case, finding that exact value could be tough for both sides to come to an agreement on, but Jones knows it’s one he will want to make. “He’s out there and he’s more valuable than anybody else,” Jones said on Tuesday. “But that valuable, to have to give up four or five players to have him, you have to get that reconciled. That’s what I’m trying to say. It’s a lot quicker and easier said than done.” Once the deal is done, the usage comes into play to get the value out of the deal. Coming off a season where Lamb set franchise records for receptions (135) and receiving yards (1,749), that usage is undeniable at the negotiation table. “Whoever has CeeDee, and I hope it’s us, they’re going to use him,” Jones said. “You have to. You just have to get that kind of mileage out of him. What has he shown us? That he’s capable of carrying that load. We’ve gotta have focus.”

The Cowboys and their franchise quarterback know where things stand entering the season.

The Cowboys and Prescott have a mutual understanding that there will be no adjustment to his contract entering the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday, per sources informed of the plan. It was assumed the Cowboys would need to extend Prescott’s contract this offseason to lower the massive salary cap figure. Ultimately, the club and QB decided it was best to play out the deal and figure things out on the other side of the season. Earlier this month, the Cowboys converted a $5 million roster bonus into a signing bonus, shaving $4 million off Prescott’s salary cap figure. That number still sits at a whopping $55.445 million. The club also added two additional void years through 2028. Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract in 2021, which included no-trade and no-tag clauses. With no extension forthcoming, Prescott is on his way toward free agency in 2025. If Dallas doesn’t eventually sign the QB to an extension, he’d still count $40.46 million against the 2025 salary cap. In 2021, Prescott owned all the leverage after Dallas used back-to-back franchise tags on the QB. That leverage allowed him to negotiate a shorter, four-year deal than the five-year pact the club preferred. Given his massive cap number, Prescott still owns a ton of leverage. Instead of bowing to that power, the Cowboys seem to be content to let things play out.

Cowboys barely hang on to a Top 10 spot in power rankings after a disappointing free agency.

9. Dallas Cowboys Way-too-early ranking: 7 Under-the-radar move: Keeping assistant coaches Lunda Wells, Al Harris The Cowboys have not made a splash in free agency, but blocking Wells (tight ends coach) and Harris (secondary coach) from interviewing with other teams this offseason was best for Dallas — if not also for the personal growth of both coaches. Wells has done an excellent job overseeing the tight ends, first with Dalton Schultz putting up career numbers before leaving in 2023 and then with Jake Ferguson. Harris has seen corners Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland lead the NFL in interceptions in 2021 and 2023 while earning Pro Bowl bids. — Todd Archer

If the Cowboys draft a linebacker, “Edge” Cooper is a name to keep an eye on.

History: Coming out of Covington High School, Cooper was a four-star recruit and was ranked the ninth-best linebacker in his class. He would enroll at Texas A&M in 2020. His freshman season was quiet in terms of defensive snaps but he played 140 snaps on special teams. The next year Cooper got more of a role as a rotational linebacker and played 339 snaps on defense. He played primarily at middle linebacker and had seven pressures with one sack as a pass rusher. On run defense, he had 58 tackles and six tackles for loss while in pass coverage he made two pass breakups and one interception. THE GOOD: A consistent playmaker with a long track record of production Elite speed and burst which is seen most when playing Spy or chasing down ball carriers to the outside Very good agility and change-of-direction skills Shows quick reactions and very good play recognition Burst and speed helps him break into the backfield easily to get to the ball carrier or complete for a sack THE BAD: His frame has room to add more bulk but this would reduce his fluid movement skills and speed, taking away what makes him special Will overrun the play due to going at full speed when patience is needed. Smart or agile runners can work around him. Plays quite upright which can cause him to knock back off the ball carrier in a tackle - Lacks strength to stack and shed

