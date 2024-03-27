CB Stephon Gilmore talking to Panthers after Stephen Jones hints that Cowboys aren’t interested

A few days ago, Cowboys executive Stephen Jones made comments that strongly suggested the team isn’t too concerned with bringing back veteran free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Whether prompted by that or not, Gilmore is now rumored to be talking to the Carolina Panthers.

Speaking between sessions at the 2024 NFL Annual Meeting, Jones was asked specifically about Gilmore’s free agency. While he did praise the veteran, he quickly pivoted to Trevon Diggs’ return, DaRon Bland’s growth, and the re-signing of Jourdan Lewis. It sounded like Jones was revealing the front office’s thinking on the need to bring Gilmore back, or the lack thereof, as he highlighted a potential top-three for the CB depth chart.

#Cowboys Stephen Jones talking about Stephon Gilmore and if a potential return is possible next season.



Based on his answer, it doesn’t sound like the door is 100% shut, but it sounds like the starting CBs in 2024 will be Diggs, Bland, and Lewis



( : @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/bLF6P90Yka — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) March 25, 2024

The case for moving on from Gilmore isn’t without merit. He turns 34 in September and is coming off a recent shoulder surgery. Dallas already has the three guys Jones mentioned, plus some prospects under contract in Israel Mukuamu, Nahshon Wright, Eric Scott, and Josh Butler. There’s also the upcoming draft and perhaps other veteran free agents who don't have the same risk factors with age or injury.

If the Cowboys have moved on, a different return could be in Gilmore’s future. He has reportedly been contacted by the Panthers, whom Gilmore played for in 2021 following his four-year stint in New England.

Panthers have reached out to free agent CB Stephon Gilmore about a possible return to Charlotte, per league source.

Gilmore, who went to same HS as Jadeveon Clowney, made Pro Bowl w/ CAR in 2021 and has continued to play well into his 30s. — Joe Person (@josephperson) March 26, 2024

Carolina’s been busy this offseason, seeing many comings and comings on both sides of the ball under new head coach Dave Canales and GM Dan Morgan. And as we know from just one year in Dallas, Gilmore would be a welcome veteran presence for a transitioning locker room. His leadership was cited by teammates and coaches alike with the Cowboys and would benefit any team.

The Panthers’ offseason flurry, and a potential landing spot for Gilmore, stands in contrast to the Cowboys’ lack of movement so far this month. A key difference is Carolina having second-year QB Bryce Young at an $8.6 million cap hit while Dallas tries to navigate the $55.5 million that Dak Prescott counts against their own cap. They might welcome Gilmore back under different circumstances, but it’d be a luxury move they’re not probably not willing to pay for.

Stephon Gilmore was an excellent addition for Dallas in 2023, but it’s looking more and more like a short-lived relationship. It always felt like either him or Jourdan Lewis was coming back, and Dallas has made its choice. Now, perhaps Carolina will be the next to benefit from the veteran’s services.