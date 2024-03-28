2024 first-round mock draft prediction: The Dallas Cowboys, after a trade, select…

We now find ourselves almost one month away from the 2024 NFL Draft. With the big event of the offseason drawing closer by the day, and after the recent additions by all 32 teams around the league in free agency, we now have a much better understanding as to how things may play out in the first-round of the draft.

Today, we are going to attempt to predict how things will play out in the first-round and which players will end up going where based on current roster needs for each team around the league.

1. Chicago Bears (from Panthers) - QB Caleb Williams, USC

Chicago traded Justin Fields to the Steelers in order to welcome in the new era at QB with Caleb Williams. Unless he does something between now and draft day to sabotage himself, he will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

2. Washington Commanders - QB Jaylen Daniels, LSU

There are rumors Washington could be interested in trading away from the No. 2 pick, but after trading Sam Howell to the Seahawks that seems unlikely. They likely stand pat and select Jaylen Daniels, whose dual threat ability is something they are infatuated with.

3. *TRADE* Minnesota Vikings - QB Drake Maye, UNC

(1.11, 1.23, 2025 first-round pick)

Minnesota trades up using their original No. 11 pick in the first-round and the No. 23 they acquired from Houston to find their new QB and Kirk Cousins replacement. Drake Maye reunites with his high school coach Josh McCowan, the Vikings current QB coach.

4. Arizona Cardinals - WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Arizona can go a lot of different directions with the No. 4 overall pick considering all of their roster needs, but passing up on arguably the best player in the 2024 draft class seems unlikely. Marvin Harrison Jr. immediately makes Kyler Murray a much improved QB.

5. Los Angeles Chargers - WR Malik Nabers, LSU

The Chargers are in desperate need of pass catchers after losing both Mike Williams (cap casualty) and Keenan Allen (traded to Bears) this offseason. Because of that, Malik Nabers is a no-brainer here for them. He'll immediately become their new No. 1 WR as a rookie.

6. New York Giants - QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

The Giants seem to have some very serious concerns about Daniel Jones' reoccurring injuries, and for good reason. Because of that, it looks as if their infatuation with J.J. McCarthy is very much the real deal. Welcome to the new QB era in New York.

7. Tennessee Titans - OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

The draft couldn't have played out more perfectly for the Titans if they had planned it themselves. In Joe Alt they get their blindside protector for their second-year QB Will Levis, and in so doing, also fortify their offensive line for years to come.

8. Atlanta Falcons - WR Rome Odunze, Washington

After signing Kirk Cousins in free agency, the Falcons gift him a new weapon in the passing game with the No. 8 pick. Rome Odunze and Drake London should become a formidable duo and provide Atlanta's new QB two big targets to throw to in the passing game.

9. Chicago Bears - EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Much to the delight of Matt Eberflus, Chicago lands the best defensive player in 2024 in Dallas Turner. He is a perfect complement to Montez Sweat, who they traded for last year, and should immediately help them improve from 32nd in the league in sacks per attempt.

10. New York Jets - TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

After signing Tyron Smith in free agency, the Jets choose to get Aaron Rodgers more weapons in the passing game over bringing in more OL help. Brock Bowers has the potential to be a Top 5 TE as a rookie with the future Hall of Famer throwing him the ball.

11. New England Patriots (from Vikings) - OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State

Without a clear starter at the position, the Patriots start the rebuild under new head coach Jarod Mayo with a new blindside protector. Olu Fashanu should solidify the left tackle position for years to come and be a centerpiece to build around.

12. Denver Broncos - EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Too early for Bo Nix? Maybe, maybe not. A QB is definitely in play for the Broncos here, but instead they stick to their draft board and select one of the best pass rushers in this year's draft class. Jared Verse, like Patrick Surtain, is someone they can continue to build around.

13. Las Vegas Raiders - CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Forget all about the small school mantra, Quinyon Mitchell is very much worthy of being the first cornerback selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. He checks every box - tape, production, combine testing (4.33 40-yard dash) and immediately makes the Raiders better.

14. New Orleans Saints - OT JC Latham, Alabama

After a swing and miss on Trevor Penning two years ago and with the concerns with Ryan Ramczyk's knees, drafting JC Latham is a no-brainer for the Saints. He's been battle tested during his time at Alabama and can be a plug-and-play starter for them at either LT or RT.

15. Indianapolis Colts - WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Anthony Richardson's rookie season unfortunately was cut short due to injury, but that won't stop Indianapolis from investing in players that will make things easier for him. Brian Thomas is such a player and has the potential to be their new No. 1 WR as a rookie.

16. Seattle Seahawks - OT Troy Fautanu, Washington

Seattle chooses to reunite Troy Fautanu with his college offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. His position flex to kick inside to guard or remain at left tackle could prove invaluable to a Seattle o-line that could definitely use an upgrade at either position.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars - CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Terrion Arnold sliding this far is probably a little unlikely, but is a dream come true for the Jaguars. He is a plug-and-play starter from Day 1 as a rookie and immediately upgrades their entire secondary. They'd be absolutely ecstatic to add a premier outside corner.

18. Cincinnati Bengals - DT Byron Murphy, Texas

A right tackle is definitely in play here, but the Bengals can find one of those little later in the draft. Instead they take the best DT in the 2024 draft class in Byron Murphy. He is a terrific run defender and he is relentless as a pass rusher.

19. Los Angeles Rams - EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

With Aaron Donald's somewhat unexpected retirement, the Rams choose to shift their pass rush focus from the inside to the out with the selection of Laiatu Latu. He does come with some injury concerns, but is also one of the most athletic/physically gifted edge rushers.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers - OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

After trading up and drafting Broderick Jones last year, the Steelers continue to address and upgrade their offensive line in the first-round by selecting Taliese Fuaga. With Jones and RT and Fuaga at LT, Pittsburgh has a young tackle duo for their new QB Russell Wilson.

21. Miami Dolphins - OC Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Connor Williams out, Jackson Powers-Johnson in. The Dolphins have numerous holes to fill across their OL, but the former Oregon OC is probably the top-ranked offensive lineman still on the board. He is a plug-and-play starter from Day 1 and an immediate upgrade.

22. Philadelphia Eagles - CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

Philadelphia's secondary was absolutely atrocious last season and is currently still their biggest roster need. Not only do they address that need by selecting Nate Wiggins at No. 22, but they also add one of the best corners in the entire 2024 draft class.

23. New England Patriots (from Vikings) - WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

No matter who plays QB for the Patriots in 2024, Adonai Mitchell is a uber-talented receiving weapon in the passing game capable of being a No. 1 for them as a rookie. This is another player they can continue to build around for the future.

24. *TRADE* Baltimore Ravens - OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

(1.24 for 1.30, 3.93)

Baltimore decides to trade up to select one of the most physically gifted tackles in the entire 2024 draft class. Amarius Mims (6'8", 340) has only eight career starts under his belt at Georgia, which is why he slides this far, but he's a fascinating player with special traits.

25. Green Bay Packers - CB/S Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Whether he ends up playing safety or cornerback, Cooper DeJean is an immediate upgrade to the Packers secondary. With schematic changes coming under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, DeJean is an ideal candidate to play a hybrid S/CB role as a rookie.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

After trading Carlton Davis to the Lions, the Buccaneers use the No. 26 pick in the first round to find his replacement in Kool-Aid McKinstry. He should be a starter from Day 1 for them on the outside with little to no drop-off in play.

27. Arizona Cardinals (from Texans) - DT Jer'Zhan, Newton

After drafting the best WR in the draft class earlier in the first round, Arizona flips to the other side of the ball to select the best DT depending on who you talk to. Jer'Zhan Newton is a twitched up, disruptive force who would immediately upgrade their defensive front.

28. Buffalo Bills - WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

The Josh Allen and Xavier Worthy pairing is too perfect to pass up. The biggest arm in the NFL throwing to the fastest recorded WR seems like a match made in heaven. Buffalo is looking for a receiver to take the top off of defenses and the former Longhorn fits the bill.

29. Detroit Lions - EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State

The Lions want to get more explosive off of the edges. Add Chop Robinson opposite Aiden Hutchinson and it certainly seems as if they would accomplish that goal. Robinson is a little raw, but he's arguably one of the most physically gifted and athletic pass rusher this year.

30. Dallas Cowboys (from Ravens) - OL Graham Barton, Duke

The Dallas Cowboys took a risk in this mock draft by trading down with Amarius Mims, Tyler Guyton, Graham Barton, among others still available for them at No. 24, but picking up another Top 100 pick (No. 93) made the risk well worth it. And, they were fortunately able to land player they quite possibly could of been targeting before said trade down.

While Amarius Mims and Tyler Guyton are intriguing players with high upsides, Graham Barton is the more proven and pro-ready player. With the Cowboys Barton is an immediate starter with Pro Bowl potential as a rookie at either guard or center, while Mims and Guyton are projects who have to flip from right tackle to left.

In Barton the Cowboys would have options as to how they want to deploy their starting five in 2024. He can be a replacement for Tyler Biadasz at OC or start at LG if they choose to make Tyler Smith Tyron Smith's replacement at LT. They could also give him a look see at LT in camp, a position he played at a high level at Duke.

31. San Francisco 49ers - OT/G Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Trent Williams will be 36 years old this season and Aaron Banks is entering the final year of his rookie contract. By selecting Jordan Morgan the 49ers are adding a player who could potentially replace either one. His position flex to play OT/G could prove invaluable.

32. Kansas City Chiefs - OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

After drafting Wanya Morris in the third-round last year out of Oklahoma, Kansas City returns to the well to select Tyler Guyton. These former teammates could compete head-to-head to become the starting LT to protect Patrick Mahomes blindside.